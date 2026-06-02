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House Bill 2449 Printer's Number 3262

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 2449

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

GUENST, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, PROBST, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, HOHENSTEIN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HANBIDGE, INGLIS, RIVERA, SHUSTERMAN, CURRY, FLEMING

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1970 (P.L.128, No.49), entitled "An act granting to the Governor of the Commonwealth the sole authority for regulating the display of the flag of the United States from any public ground or building and from any ground or building of certain other institutions," further providing for display of Green Star Service Banner.

Memo Subject

Recognizing Green Star Families in Pennsylvania

Actions

3262 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, April 23, 2026
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026
Laid on the table, May 6, 2026
Removed from table, June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:30 AM

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House Bill 2449 Printer's Number 3262

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