House Bill 2449 Printer's Number 3262

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 2449

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1970 (P.L.128, No.49), entitled "An act granting to the Governor of the Commonwealth the sole authority for regulating the display of the flag of the United States from any public ground or building and from any ground or building of certain other institutions," further providing for display of Green Star Service Banner.