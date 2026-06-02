House Bill 2449 Printer's Number 3262
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 2449
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
GUENST, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, PROBST, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, HOHENSTEIN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HANBIDGE, INGLIS, RIVERA, SHUSTERMAN, CURRY, FLEMING
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 4, 1970 (P.L.128, No.49), entitled "An act granting to the Governor of the Commonwealth the sole authority for regulating the display of the flag of the United States from any public ground or building and from any ground or building of certain other institutions," further providing for display of Green Star Service Banner.
Memo Subject
Recognizing Green Star Families in Pennsylvania
Actions
|3262
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, April 23, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
|Laid on the table, May 6, 2026
|Removed from table, June 2, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 03:30 AM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.