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EGLE wins award for its internship program

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recently won the “Outstanding Non-Profit Internship Employer of the Year” award from Grand Valley State University’s Career Center.

The university’s award recognizes excellence in internship programs, along with student development. EGLE won the award because of its successful paid internship program, which transitioned from unpaid to paid in 2025.

“To have EGLE’s internship program recognized like this is an incredible honor,” said Cindy Whittum, EGLE’s recruitment and internship specialist. “Grand Valley State University Career Services staff have been incredibly supportive throughout the development of our program and continues to be an amazing partner as we develop this new talent pipeline.”

For more information on EGLE’s internship program, read a MI Environment 2025 summary.

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EGLE wins award for its internship program

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