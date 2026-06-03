CR 108: Bridge deck being prepped for removal

COMMUNITY ADVISORY

June 2, 2026

Crews working on the County Road 108 (Thompson Creek) bridge have removed another two feet of asphalt toward the south side of the structure to access the center girder. Tuesday, they began cutting the existing bridge deck down the middle to prepare it for removal.

Steel plates have been attached to the north side curb in preparation for welding the new decking in place. The new steel decking is anticipated to arrive Wednesday, June 3.

The pedestrian walkway remains open over the CR 108 bridge, though temporary delays may occur to ensure public safety near welding, and active machinery and equipment.

Detour routes for the Glenwood Springs side include County Road 109 to Highway 82 near Ironbridge/Westbank; or Dry Park Road to County Road 117 (Four Mile) to Glenwood Springs. Carbondale traffic is recommended to use highways 133 and 82.

Detour routes for the Glenwood Springs side include County Road 109 to Highway 82 near Ironbridge/Westbank; or Dry Park Road to County Road 117 (Four Mile) to Glenwood Springs. Carbondale traffic is recommended to use highways 133 and 82.

Email updates are available from online posts at garfieldcountynews.org and garfieldcountyco.gov, the main county website.