CR 108 bridge decking being removed June 1

COMMUNITY NOTICE

May 28, 2026

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO – Corrugated steel decking (7-gauge) materials are en route for repairs to the County Road 108 bridge over the Crystal River near Carbondale. The existing decking on the north side is being removed starting Monday, June 1. The bridge will be closed to all traffic during construction to ensure the safety of workers and the traveling public.

After the existing decking is removed, engineers will inspect the girders for any damage. Garfield County has contracted with Con-Sy to complete the repair work; once the existing steel decking is removed there will be no surface for vehicles or pedestrians to cross on. The pedestrian walkway on the north side of the structure will be open, though temporary closures may occur to ensure public safety.

New steel girders and anchor plates are being brought in to connect to the existing concrete supports. The bridge is being repaired after corroded decking and joints were discovered after a large pothole appeared on the structure in April.

If traveling on CR 108 toward Carbondale, detour routes include County Road 109 to Highway 82 near Ironbridge/Westbank; or Dry Park Road to County Road 117 (Four Mile) to Glenwood Springs. If heading from Aspen toward Glenwood Springs, remain on Highway 82.

Updates are also available on Garfield County’s website at garfieldcountyco.gov and at garfieldcountynews.org.