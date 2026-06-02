Asphalt removal for steel mounts to bridge girders

COMMUNITY ADVISORY

June 1, 2026

Crews are removing more asphalt from the County Road 108 (Thompson Creek) bridge today in preparation for placing the layers of new steel for the deck. The lane where work will be done needs to be widened, to allow for the dual steel sheets that will make up the two travel lanes over the bridge to be mounted on a center girder. The steel must be shipped in lane widths to fit on trucks traveling to the bridge location.

The steel production facility has indicated the steel shipment will arrive Wednesday. A slight delay occurred due to a machinery malfunction at the plant.

Engineering review of girder integrity will take place after the steel arrives. For safety, and faster installation of the new steel, the current bridge deck will not be removed until the new steel arrives. When the existing steel decking is removed, there will be no surface for crossing the structure.

The pedestrian walkway remains open over the CR108 bridge, though temporary delays may occur to ensure public safety near welding, and active machinery and equipment.

Detour routes for the Glenwood Springs side include County Road 109 to Highway 82 near Ironbridge/Westbank; or Dry Park Road to County Road 117 (Four Mile) to Glenwood Springs. Carbondale traffic is recommended to use highways 133 and 82.

Updates are posted online at garfieldcountynews.org, which allows email subscriptions, and garfieldcountyco.gov, the main county website.