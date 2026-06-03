Kangaroo Bay reaches new milestone

3 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

The Tasmanian Government welcomes the release of the Tasmanian Planning Commission’s Initial Assessment Report for the proposed Kangaroo Bay Hotel project.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the 155-room hotel would create hundreds of new jobs and act as a catalyst for Hobart’s eastern shore.

“This is an important milestone for the project and represents another positive step in delivering new investment, jobs and opportunities for Tasmania,” Premier Rockliff said.

“This $65 million development will be a gamechanger for the eastern shore, breathing life into an underutilised waterfront site with significant potential.

“Up to 100 construction jobs are expected, along with more than 400 operational roles once up and running, injecting an estimated $500 million into the Southern Tasmanian economy over the next decade.

“We look forward to the next stage of the assessment process as it continues through the independent planning approvals pathway.

“Tasmania is entering a new era of opportunity. We have the highest business confidence in the nation, and we are backing developments like this to show the world we’re open for business.”