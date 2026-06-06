More safe homes for women escaping family violence

6 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Housing and Planning

The Tasmanian Government is helping more women facing family and domestic violence into safe and secure housing through the new Safe Homes Program.

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The program will deliver transitional homes across Tasmania, helping women, with or without children, move from crisis accommodation into stable housing with the support they need to rebuild their lives.

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The homes will be delivered statewide with supporting funding secured through the Australian Government’s Housing Australia Future Fund Crisis and Transitional Accommodation Program and the National Housing Infrastructure Facility Crisis and Transitional program.

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Minister for Housing and Planning, Kerry Vincent, said the program would deliver life-changing support for Tasmanian women and children during some of the most difficult periods of their lives.

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“Women and children escaping family and domestic violence deserve a safe place,” Minister Vincent said.

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“These homes will provide more than just a roof over someone’s head – they will offer stability, dignity and the opportunity to rebuild lives in a safe environment.

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“When women and children can move into secure transitional housing sooner, it helps free up crisis accommodation for others who urgently need support.

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“We know family and domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness for women and children, which is why increasing the supply of safe and appropriate housing is so important.”

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The first four homes are expected to be completed in July 2026, with more homes coming online over the next 12 to 18 months as construction is finalised.

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Funding of $2.25 million has already been secured through the Future Fund supporting the delivery of the first seven homes. Additional funding applications through the Crisis and Transitional program for more homes are in the final stages of approval

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A Request for Tender process is underway to appoint a Tier 1 community housing provider to provide tenancy and property management services across the Safe Homes Program.

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The program supports the Government’s Tasmanian Housing Strategy Action Plan commitment to improve housing outcomes for women through expanded crisis and transitional accommodation.

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Under Future Fund, Tasmania has also secured $1.09 million to deliver three self-contained units in Ulverstone for the North West Tasmania Women’s Shelter.

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Attributable to Labor Member for Braddon, Anne Urquhart MP:

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“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home, and this program will help ensure more Tasmanian women and children escaping violence have access to secure, supportive housing when they need it most.

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“By investing in transitional housing, we are not only providing immediate safety but also helping women rebuild their lives with dignity and stability. “This is a vital step forward in addressing family and domestic violence and ensuring no one is left without a safe place to turn.”

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Attributable to Sophie Hunt, CEO, North West Women’s Shelter:

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“NWTWS have just received development approval for the 3 new crisis units to be constructed on the current site at Ulverstone, funded under the Commonwealth Government Crisis and Transitional Accommodation Program.

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“Encompassing trauma informed design, these units will provide quality and safe housing for women and children experiencing family violence and/or homelessness in North West Tasmania.

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“These units will replace other accommodation options that are outdated and no longer fit for purpose. The shelter is still turning away 4 out of 5 women and children seeking support and are also working towards larger infrastructure projects to ensure the region has the facility that it needs to meet the high levels of demand.”