ICE Arrests Previously-Deported Illegal Alien Sex Offender in Texas

Local authorities in Texas cooperated with ICE and turned this illegal alien over to federal custody

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement announcing that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien sex offender in Texas who had been previously deported.

On May 24, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rufino Varela-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, for public intoxication. After it was determined that he was an illegal alien, ICE lodged a detainer for Varela-Flores. Local authorities cooperated and turned him over to ICE custody on May 27.

Varela-Flores’ criminal history includes convictions for TWO felony counts of sex assault and FOUR counts of drug possession. After serving a four-year sentence for the sex assault conviction, he was deported in 2015.

“Thanks to cooperation from state and local partners, this illegal alien sex offender is in ICE custody where he can no longer threaten our communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “His criminal history includes convictions for sex assault and drug possession. After his arrest by local authorities for public intoxication, he was turned over to ICE law enforcement. This is an example of how cooperation with state and local partners makes our country safer. 7 of the top 10 safest cities cooperate with ICE.”

Varela-Flores admitted to first illegally entering the country in 1994. After his deportation in 2015, he illegally re-entered the country – a felony – at an unknown date and location.

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