DHS Highlights Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested in Sanctuary New Jersey in the Last Week Amid Leftist Smears Against ICE

Sanctuary politicians need to stop peddling false smears about ICE detention facilities and start thanking ICE law enforcement officers for getting these thugs off New Jersey streets

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement highlighting criminal illegal aliens U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested in New Jersey over the last week, including murderers, sexual predators, burglars, and violent assailants.

“While sanctuary politicians and leftist agitators spread false smears about the Delaney Hall ICE facility, the brave men and women of ICE are still hard at work removing criminal illegal aliens from New Jersey. In New Jersey, they have removed dangerous criminal illegal aliens with criminal histories that include voluntary manslaughter, sex assault, burglary, fraud, terroristic threats, and aggravated assault,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “These sanctuary politicians need to stop peddling false smears about ICE detention facilities and start thanking ICE law enforcement officers for getting these thugs off New Jersey streets. We will not let violent rioters slow us down from making America safe again.”

Some of the worst of the worst arrested in New Jersey last week include:

Marcos Delacruz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested by ICE on May 29. His criminal history includes convictions for sex assault and fraud, as well as an arrest for assault.

Success Bounte, a criminal illegal alien from Ghana, arrested by ICE on May 28. His criminal history includes convictions for robbery, burglary, identity theft, and fraud – illegal use of credit cards.

Jose Manuel Rivera-Mes, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, arrested by ICE on May 28. His criminal history includes a conviction for voluntary manslaughter and arrests for weapon offense and possession of weapon.

Ismael Antonio Moreno-Javier, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, arrested by ICE on May 28. His criminal history includes arrests for terroristic threats, assault, neglect child, and fraud.

Carlos Javier Llano-Batista, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, arrested by ICE on May 28. His criminal history includes arrests for fraud, larceny, burglary, and robbery.

Esteban Pastor Montes Navarro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE on May 25. His criminal history includes convictions for simple assault and possession of weapon.

Cesar Augusto Diaz Poveda, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, arrested by ICE on May 27. His criminal history includes arrests for assault and obstructing police.

Pabline Patricia Da Silva, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, arrested by ICE on May 30. Her criminal history includes arrests for burglary, larceny, and damage property.

David Benitez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested by ICE on May 26. His criminal history includes convictions for simple assault, obstructing police, and public order crimes, as well as arrests for simple assault, possession of weapon, and contempt of court.

Jacinta Contreras Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE on May 29. Her criminal history includes arrests for domestic violence, aggravated assault – strongarm, possession of weapon, carrying prohibited weapon, and damage property.

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