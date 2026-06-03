ICE Lodges Detainer Asking Sanctuary Politicians in Virginia to Not Release Illegal Alien Charged with Child Rape
This is yet another tragic example of illegal alien crime that has run rampant in sanctuary Virginia under Governor Abigail Spanberger
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Prince William County, Virginia to not release from jail an illegal alien who has been charged with raping a girl under the age of 15.
On May 26, 2026, police in Manassas, Virginia arrested Cristian Romario Saenz-Argueta, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador. According to local reports, the 31-year-old Saenz-Argueta used social media to connect with a girl who was under the age of 15, falsely portraying himself as 18 years old. He eventually arranged an in-person meeting with his victim in a parking lot in November of 2025, where he sexually assaulted her.
Saenz-Argueta now faces three felony charges, including one count of rape by force, threat, or intimidation, and TWO counts of carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 14.
“This sick illegal alien from El Salvador now faces three felony charges for raping a girl under the age of 15,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “DHS is asking sanctuary politicians in Prince William County, Virginia to not release this pedophile from jail and cooperate with ICE law enforcement. Due to the reckless policies of Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians, Virginia has become a magnet for criminal illegal aliens who know that they’ll be protected in this state. How many more innocent victims have to be hurt by illegal aliens before Governor Spanberger cooperates with ICE law enforcement?”
Saenz-Argueta illegally entered the country at an unknown date and location. He returned to El Salvador in 2022, before illegally re-entering the United States – a felony – at an unknown date and location.
During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.
Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Jorge Enrique Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested in Franklin County, Virginia and charged with forcible intercourse with a victim under the age of 13 and SIX counts of possession of child pornography.
- In May, ICE arrested Eduardo Perez-Legra, an illegal alien from Cuba with prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and cocaine possession, in Newport News, Virginia.
- In May, ICE arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was released by sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County despite facing charges of raping a child under the age of 13.
- In May, ICE arrested Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
- In April, Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE after previously being released by Fairfax County, despite being charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.
- In April, ICE lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Arlington County to not release Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was arrested for attempted rape.
- In April, Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted for NINE counts of assault and battery after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County.
- In April, the Fairfax County District Attorney’s Office offered an insane plea deal of just 5 years to two illegal aliens who murdered a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024.
- In April, Misael Lopez Gomez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County.
- In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.
- In February, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Virginia.
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