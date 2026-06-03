ICE Lodges Detainer Asking Sanctuary Politicians in Virginia to Not Release Illegal Alien Charged with Child Rape

This is yet another tragic example of illegal alien crime that has run rampant in sanctuary Virginia under Governor Abigail Spanberger

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Prince William County, Virginia to not release from jail an illegal alien who has been charged with raping a girl under the age of 15.

On May 26, 2026, police in Manassas, Virginia arrested Cristian Romario Saenz-Argueta, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador. According to local reports, the 31-year-old Saenz-Argueta used social media to connect with a girl who was under the age of 15, falsely portraying himself as 18 years old. He eventually arranged an in-person meeting with his victim in a parking lot in November of 2025, where he sexually assaulted her.

Saenz-Argueta now faces three felony charges, including one count of rape by force, threat, or intimidation, and TWO counts of carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 14.

“This sick illegal alien from El Salvador now faces three felony charges for raping a girl under the age of 15,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “DHS is asking sanctuary politicians in Prince William County, Virginia to not release this pedophile from jail and cooperate with ICE law enforcement. Due to the reckless policies of Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians, Virginia has become a magnet for criminal illegal aliens who know that they’ll be protected in this state. How many more innocent victims have to be hurt by illegal aliens before Governor Spanberger cooperates with ICE law enforcement?”

Saenz-Argueta illegally entered the country at an unknown date and location. He returned to El Salvador in 2022, before illegally re-entering the United States – a felony – at an unknown date and location.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

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