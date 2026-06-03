Overview

The Leadership Education Advocacy Program (LEAP) begins in less than a week! During LEAP, pre-ETS students ages 14-21 have the opportunity to explore career pathways and postsecondary opportunities, develop independence and self-advocacy skills, and build lasting friendships!

This summer, the first block will be held on the Drake University campus in Des Moines. During this two-week program, students will experience college life firsthand and hear from engaging guest speakers from Sky's the Limit Communications.

Register for LEAP

Students still have time to sign up! Click here to register for LEAP 2026