Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: June 02, 2026 Statement From NYSDOT Region 5 Director Eric Meka on Union Road Bridge Construction "Work to rehabilitate the substructure of the Union Road bridge (State Route 277) in the Town of West Seneca, Erie County, will begin on July 1, in compliance with environmental regulations. The project remains on schedule for completion by the end of 2026, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we complete these important repairs to ensure the long-term safety and integrity of the bridge." Background from NYSDEC: The bridge work will resume beginning July 1, 2026 in order to comply with New York State environmental regulations. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the section of roadway, which includes the bridge, covers an area where the bigeye chub, a New York State threatened fish species, is known to be present. Accordingly, to avoid impacts to spawning bigeye chub and development of early-life stages, in-water work is not permitted to occur between May 1 to June 30. Also notable with regard to New York State, geographically, bigeye chub is only found in Western New York. For additional fish information and questions, please contact please contact DEC at pressoffice@dec.ny.gov ###