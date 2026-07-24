Contact: Anya Kardos, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: July 23, 2026 NYSDOT Announces $4.5 Million Project to Strengthen State Route 17 Bridges in Broome County Investment Will Enhance Safety, Improve Ride Quality and Support Long-Term Infrastructure Resiliency in Southern Tier New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the start of a $4.5 million project to modernize four bridges on State Route 17 that span Vestal Road and the Susquehanna River in the Towns of Union and Vestal, Broome County. The project will replace aging bridge approach slabs on the heavily traveled structures, which were originally constructed in 1969, significantly enhancing safety, ride quality and reliability for the approximately 42,000 motorists who travel this critical Southern Tier corridor each day. The investment will also help protect and extend the service life of these structures that connect people to neighborhoods, major businesses and Binghamton’s educational institutions. Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the State Department of Transportation is delivering bold, strategic investments that strengthen our Southern Tier communities as much as they do our infrastructure. These bridges are a vital link for students heading to class, workers getting to their jobs, businesses moving goods and families traveling across Broome County every day. By modernizing these structures today, we are making travel safer and more reliable while ensuring this corridor remains strong, resilient and ready to support the next generation of economic growth.” State Route 17 is one of the Southern Tier’s most traveled corridors, carrying approximately 42,000 vehicles daily through this section of Broome County, providing access to major employers, local businesses, parks and recreational opportunities and centers for higher learning, including Binghamton University, SUNY Broome Community College, Empire State University’s Binghamton location, and Elmira Business Institute’s Vestal campus. The project will replace the approach slabs on four bridges carrying State Route 17 over Vestal Road and the Susquehanna River. Approach slabs provide a smooth transition between the roadway and bridges while helping to protect the structures from wear and the elements, which not only significantly enhances safety but also reduces long-term maintenance costs. Construction is anticipated to be completed during the 2026 construction season, with both northbound and southbound State Route 26 entrance ramps to State Route 17 East scheduled for closure while work is underway. Motorists should expect significant delays during the project. They are advised to give themselves additional time and are asked to follow temporary traffic changes and detours throughout construction. We appreciate the public’s patience as we conduct this important work. Senator Lea Webb said, “Updating and strengthening our infrastructure means our residents will be safer, our vehicles will last longer, and our businesses will be more accessible. I am thankful to hear that the Department of Transportation is starting work on State Route 17 and the four bridges spanning Vestal Road and the Susquehanna River. This is an important investment in our community, and I look forward to the improved bridge conditions.” Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, "This project represents an important investment in one of Broome County's busiest transportation corridors. By improving the condition of these bridges, we are enhancing safety for motorists while protecting infrastructure that connects our neighborhoods, educational institutions, employers, and businesses. I'd like to thank NYSDOT for their continued partnership and commitment to strengthening our region's transportation network.” About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.