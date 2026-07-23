Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: July 23, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of $5.6 Million Paving Project in Cattaraugus County Milling and Resurfacing Completed on 25 Lane miles of the Southern Tier Expressway in Cattaraugus County New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of a $5.6 million paving project on the Southern Tier Expressway (Interstate 86) in Cattaraugus County. The work improved approximately 25 lane miles between the Town of Carrollton and the City of Salamanca and was completed to enhance safety, reliability, and mobility along a critical Western New York transportation corridor. “Every investment in our transportation network is an investment in New York’s future,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Governor Hochul’s historic investment in infrastructure is preserving critical highways like the Southern Tier Expressway, strengthening an essential corridor that supports the Southern Tier’s economy, tourism industry and quality of life.” Work on the corridor included milling and resurfacing to remove the existing, deteriorated pavement and restore the driving surface, improving overall ride quality along the corridor. All work was completed on budget and ahead of schedule while maintaining traffic flow along this key interstate route. The project also included construction of a new ADA-compliant pedestrian and bicycle access ramp at the Salamanca Trail crossing on Old Broad Street in the City of Salamanca, improving accessibility for trail users. The roadway, which lies within the Seneca Nation of Indians Allegany Territory, serves as a vital corridor for residents, commercial traffic and visitors traveling to destinations including Allegany State Park, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and St. Bonaventure University. Senator Charles Schumer said, “I-86 is a major corridor for Western New Yorkers in Cattaraugus County. I’m proud that millions from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law helped repave more than 25 lane miles between the Town of Carrollton and the City of Salamanca. This investment will help keep the region moving, connecting people to Allegany State Park, St. Bonaventure University, and more. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work ensuring federal dollars are put to good use, paving the way for a safer future for Western New York.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Investing in infrastructure like the Interstate 86 paving project keeps Western New York families safe and our regional economy moving forward. By restoring this stretch of highway, we are ensuring that residents, businesses, and visitors can travel safely and reliably through Cattaraugus County. I applaud the New York State Department of Transportation for their hard work and dedication to strengthening our state's transportation network.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

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