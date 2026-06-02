Justices clarify and narrow path for Racial Justice Act claims

(Subscription required) Courts across California have been asking for years for guidance on how to implement the Racial Justice Act. On Monday, they got it -- a lot of it. Four rulings clarify how courts should handle racial bias challenges, while drawing sharp dissents over harmless error and coded language.

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