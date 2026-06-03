Nothing racist about wolf in sheep’s clothing, state Supreme Court rules. Tiger in jungle is different stripe

The two cases were among four appeals ruled upon by the court this week that focused on the Racial Justice Act, a first-in-the-nation state law that took effect in 2021 and invalidated criminal convictions or sentences in which any participant — lawyers for either side, the judge, jurors or an expert witness — showed racial bias or used discriminatory language, even unintentionally.

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