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Death Sentence Upheld For Father Who Buried Slain Children In Angeles National Forest

In a 107-page opinion, Associate Justice Leondra Kruger wrote on behalf of the panel's majority that the jury was presented with evidence that the defendant "committed multiple acts of abuse and mistreatment spanning weeks — if not months — before the fatal blows that ultimately killed both children."

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Death Sentence Upheld For Father Who Buried Slain Children In Angeles National Forest

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