CA Supreme Court Reverses Conviction, Death Sentence in Triple-Murder Case

The state’s highest court found that Samreth Sam Pan’s attorney “made the strategic choice to concede Pan’s guilt of second-degree murder in an effort to avoid the death penalty,” despite “Pan’s express wish to maintain his innocence.”The panel noted that the defense attorney “deprived Pan of his right to choose the fundamental objective of his defense,” finding that his conviction must be reversed and that the case has to be sent back to a courtroom in Los Angeles County.

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