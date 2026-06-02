Reclaim your focus: The benefits of a digital reset

Step back from screens and reconnect with what matters most

In today’s world, many of us spend hours each day using computers, phones and other digital devices. While technology helps us stay informed and connected, too much screen time can take a real toll on our Whole Health—affecting sleep, increasing stress and making it harder to focus.

That’s where a digital reset comes in.

What is a digital reset?

A digital reset doesn’t mean giving up technology altogether. Instead, it’s about making smart, mindful choices so you can recharge and reconnect with yourself and your surroundings.

It can be as simple as setting aside time each day to unplug, practice meditation or try a “media fast.” These small steps can give you a greater sense of balance—and help you feel more present and connected to what matters most.

Five ways to recharge without screens

The good news: it doesn’t take a big change to make a difference. Try one of these simple activities:

Take a walk outside or spend time in the garden.

Stretch or move your body.

Practice prayer, meditation or deep breathing.

Spend time with friends or family.

Write in a journal and reflect on your day.

These small shifts can boost your mood, support better focus and sleep, and dial down stress. Over time, they can help you build a more balanced relationship with technology.

Reclaim your focus

By being more intentional about how you use screens and digital devices, you can make space for the things that really matter—spending time with people you care about, getting better rest and staying focused on your daily activities.

VA offers many Whole Health resources to help you reconnect and recharge, including meditation practices, mindful technology habits and other tools to support your total well-being.

Take the first step toward a more intentional routine.