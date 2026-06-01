Live Whole Health #320: You deserve a break

Do you spend hours jumping between screens, messages and tasks during the day? Over time, this can make your mind tired and your body stiff.

You deserve a break!

Picture this: It’s midday, your shoulders are tight, and you’ve reread the same sentence twice without taking it in. It’s time for a Desk Yoga Refresh! This 5-minute video shows simple stretches you can do right at your desk, even in work clothes, in the middle of the day.

The movements are gentle—just enough to release the tension building in your neck and back. With each stretch, you’ll feel yourself slow down and pay attention to how your body feels, which is the essence of Mindful Awareness. For a moment, try not to think about emails or deadlines. Simply notice your breath and the space around you.

It’s a small pause, but it will leave you feeling more awake and more grounded. Rest and Recharge doesn’t have to mean a long vacation. Even short breaks during the day can support better sleep health at night by helping us release stress instead of carrying it into the evening.

Yoga doesn’t have to be a full workout on a mat. Sometimes it’s just a few mindful movements at your desk that help bring your attention back to your body and help reset your energy.

Try it!

Take a midday, digital reset. Step away from your inbox for a moment, follow a short desk yoga video, or simply stretch your arms and breathe deeply. These small pauses can help you recharge, improve your focus and support better rest.