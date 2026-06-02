VA Careers Talent Community offers insight into careers caring for Veterans 

If you’ve ever wanted to get more information about VA that is better curated to your interests, we’ve got just the thing for you.

We are proud to announce the launch of the VA Careers Talent Community, a new way for job seekers like you to stay up to date about career opportunities at VA that match your skills and experience.

Our goal with this new platform is to provide you with an engaging source of career information and insights, connecting you to information about meaningful opportunities at VA that are aligned with your skills and interests—all right in your email inbox.

But the most important feature of the VA Careers Talent Community is… you!

The first step to exploring the VA Careers Talent Community is filling out a questionnaire. The information you provide on this form will help us understand what drives you, why you want to heal Veterans and help get you started on your journey to a career here at VA.

Tell us where you are now

The first section on the VA Careers Talent Community questionnaire will ask about your experience. Now, we’re not asking you for your resume. Instead, we just want to know the basics of your background.

If you’re a clinical professional, we’d like to know if you’ve ever interned or trained at a VA facility, and what your professional status is. Are you licensed? Are you in training?

For the non-clinical professionals among you, we’ll ask your current field of employment and ask about your areas of expertise. Are you an administrator? Do you work with technology? Food services?

Whatever your situation, the information you share will help us make sure you learn more about topics that pertain to you.

Tell us what you’re looking for

Beyond your current career, we’re going to ask about your level of interest in a VA career. Are you ready to apply right now? Are you just looking for information? Would you apply if the right opportunity came along? Let us know where you are on your career journey.

Speaking of where you are—but in a more literal sense this time—we want to know what kind of location interests you. Somewhere more rural and closer to nature? Someplace with access to the conveniences of city life? Do you like a place with history and culture? How about a spot where you can feel the sand between your toes on your days off?

We will also ask about what interests you when it comes to the employment benefits we provide here at VA. Are you looking for a better balance between your work and your life? Are you curious about scholarships or loan repayment programs? What about insurance and retirement options? Here, you can choose any (or all) of the above.

What happens next

Once you’ve completed the intake form, you’ll be part of the VA Careers Talent Community. Welcome! You’ll receive regular email updates with information from our nationwide network of VA facilities so you can find out what it’s like be part of our team. We’ll also send you information about VA-exclusive programs and offer application resources to help guide your career journey.

Even if you’re not ready to apply just yet—remember when we asked about that earlier?—there’s still something for you in the VA Careers Talent Community. We’ll help you stay connected to an organization where skills like yours transform Veterans’ lives. With stories and insights from folks who made the jump to VA, you might find something that inspires you to make the same move

Join the VA Careers Talent Community

Discover how VA cares for Veterans nationwide—and how you can join our team. Learn more about the VA Careers Talent Community at VA Careers.