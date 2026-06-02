$64M Pavement Improvement Project in Erie County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $64 million pavement improvement and safety enhancement project is underway on the Thruway (I-90) in Erie County. The 6.5-mile project starts just east of exit 50 (Niagara Falls – I-290) through exit 53 (Buffalo Downtown - Canada – Niagara Falls – I-190) and includes both directions. This stretch of roadway is used by approximately 132,000 vehicles daily.

“New Yorkers deserve roads and highways that are safe, reliable and built to support our communities and economy into the future,” Governor Hochul said. “This major investment in Erie County’s highways reflects our commitment to modernizing infrastructure and keeping travelers moving efficiently across the state.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “This project is another example of how toll dollars are being reinvested directly back into the Thruway system. These upgrades will provide a smoother ride, enhance safety for motorists and strengthen a critical corridor in Western New York. Construction season is in full swing in New York but far too many drivers continue to ignore work zone speed limits in areas where highway workers are performing critical work just feet away from moving traffic. Obey the law and do your part to ensure the men and women who maintain and improve our roads return home safely at the end of every day.”

During initial work on this project, nearly 13,000 speed camera violations have been issued to drivers as part of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program. AWZSE details have been deployed 53 times while crews are working throughout the day and overnight hours. The highest speed was clocked at 85 mph in the 45 mph work zone. The Thruway Authority urges motorists to obey posted speed limits and slow down in work zones to keep crews safe on the job.

The project began with drainage replacement in the area between Cleveland Drive and NY Route 33 and will move west. Once that work concludes, a permanent concrete median barrier will be added and crews will perform partial and full depth pavement repairs to restore the road’s structural integrity and enhance its long-term durability.

In addition, the vertical clearance on the NY Route 33 overpass will be increased to mitigate future bridge strikes, and the pier protection on the overpass will be enhanced.

Other safety improvements include new guiderail and reflective pavement striping, culvert upgrades and the replacement of various signs and sign mounts.

Throughout the duration of the project, crews will be working 24 hours a day, starting at 6 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Motorists may encounter lane closures on the highway along with traffic shifts and stoppages while construction is underway. Work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2027.

Oakgrove Construction of Elma, NY was selected as the contractor following a competitive bidding process.

Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Motorists should be aware of an increase in points for violations of speeding in a construction zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. Find ore information on the program.

The Thruway Authority’s approved 2026 Budget also invests a total of more than $600 million in capital contracts scheduled to be awarded in 2026, an increase of more than $133.5 million from the 2025 Budget projected totals, and one of the largest single-year investments in Thruway history. The 2026 Budget includes a historic $2.8 billion Capital Plan for 2026-30. The five-year plan will fund the replacement or preservation of 150 of the Thruway’s 819 bridges — about 18 percent — and the resurfacing of more than 1,500 of its 2,800 lane miles of highway, or roughly 60 percent.

About the Thruway System

Built in the early 1950s, the Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. It sets the standard for modern highway geometric design with safe roadway characteristics including smooth curves, wide medians and unobstructed driver sight distance.

Year after year, the Thruway system is recognized as one of the safest highways in the nation. In 2024, the Thruway-wide fatality rate was 0.22 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, one of the lowest recorded rates on the Thruway system since fatality rates were documented in 1954. The figure is significantly lower than the nationwide traffic fatality rate for 2024 of 1.20 and the latest New York State traffic fatality rate from 2023 of 0.93.

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “This project represents a significant investment in the infrastructure that keeps Western New York moving. The improvements will help make travel safer and more reliable for the thousands of people who use this corridor every day and strengthen a critical link for our regional economy. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Thruway Authority for their commitment to maintaining and modernizing critical transportation infrastructure in Erie County.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples Stokes said, “These repairs to sections of interstate 90 in Erie County improve safety and structural integrity on a roadway that is used by well over 100,000 vehicles on a daily basis. It is no secret that our roads in Western New York take a beating, especially in cold weather months. Safety has been a top priority for Governor Hochul — and this includes our roadways. I urge our commuters to heed work zone signage while this work is being done, for their safety and the safety of those working along the interstate.”

Assemblymember Pat Burke said, “Anyone who grew up in Buffalo or Western New York knows exactly what people mean when they talk about traffic backing up near the Blue Water Tower. I want to thank Governor Hochul and Executive Director Hoare for making this long-overdue investment to improve safety, reduce congestion and modernize one of the busiest and most important transportation corridors in our region."

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Motorists who ignore speed limits anywhere are a menace on the roads, but this is particularly so in work zones, where the men and women working to improve our infrastructure are putting their lives on the line with traffic going past just a few feet away. These thousands of speeding violations that have already accumulated through AWZSE deployments are an eye-opener and show just how important it is to pay attention and SLOW DOWN in work zones. With construction taking place around the clock, workers are making every effort to complete the job as quickly as possible. Don’t put them in harm’s way by speeding or driving recklessly. It’s not a race out there on the roads. Do the right thing, slow down and drive safely, and everyone will get home safely at the end of their day.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said, “Every day, highway workers and construction crews are out improving the roads and infrastructure that residents rely on. The number of speeding violations issued in this work zone is concerning and underscores the importance of slowing down and paying attention when driving through construction areas. These workers are performing critical work under challenging conditions, and they deserve to return home safely at the end of every shift. I encourage all motorists to respect work zone speed limits and help keep our roads safe for everyone.”