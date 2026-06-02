KALZERO Unifies Business Setup, Broker Technology, Fintech Software & Payment Infrastructure Under One Global Ecosystem

The KALZERO logo — one business and technology group connecting business setup, broker technology, fintech software and payment infrastructure under a single ecosystem. KALZERO connects modern companies across the UAE, US, UK and India — unifying business, technology, payments and infrastructure for businesses scaling globally.

KALZERO unites UAE business setup, broker technology, fintech software and payment infrastructure under one global ecosystem. Learn more at kalzero.com.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From UAE company formation to card issuing and virtual IBANs, KALZERO brings four specialized brands — ReCorporate, ZeroTrade, Cyfersec and NetPay247 — together to help modern companies launch, operate, scale and grow globally.

KALZERO, a modern business and technology group, today announced the consolidation of its specialized brands into a single connected ecosystem designed to give companies the structure, technology, payment systems and compliance support they need from day one. Headquartered in the UAE with a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and India, KALZERO connects business setup, technology, payments and infrastructure through one group — so clients no longer have to coordinate multiple disconnected providers.

Today's businesses rarely need a single service. They need the right company structure, the right software, the right payment rails, the right compliance tooling, and partners who understand how their industry actually operates. KALZERO was built to answer that need by bringing four purpose-built brands under one roof, each focused on a specific stage of business growth.

Four specialized brands, one group

ReCorporate delivers business setup and corporate services in the UAE — including mainland, free zone and offshore company formation, trade licensing, investor and employment visas, PRO and government documentation, corporate bank account assistance, VAT and UAE Corporate Tax support, accounting, and business advisory for entrepreneurs, investors and global companies entering the market.

ZeroTrade provides white-label trading platform and broker technology for brokers, prop firms and platform operators — a complete stack spanning trading platform access, broker CRM and back office, client portal, risk tools, liquidity connectivity, IB and affiliate management, and payment integrations. ZeroTrade is a technology provider only and does not offer trading services directly to retail clients.

Cyfersec builds CRM, crypto payment gateway and fintech software infrastructure — practical systems for client onboarding, KYC, payments, back-office automation, compliance workflows, reporting and API integrations, designed for fintech companies, brokers, payment and crypto operators, and SaaS platforms.

NetPay247 powers cards, virtual IBANs and payment infrastructure — virtual IBAN solutions, card issuing support, USD card programs, digital wallet infrastructure, USDT deposit support and API-based payment services for fintech platforms, payment companies, wallet operators and global businesses.

A complete ecosystem, not just a brand

By connecting formation, technology, software and payments in one group, KALZERO lets clients move faster and reduce complexity while working with specialists in each discipline. Whether a client is setting up a company in the UAE, launching broker technology, building a fintech product, issuing cards or providing virtual IBANs, KALZERO routes them to the right solution through the right brand — and supports them through setup, operations, scaling and future expansion.

"[DUBAI- Shubham Tripathi], [CEO] at KALZERO, said: "Modern companies shouldn't have to stitch together a dozen vendors to get off the ground. We built KALZERO so that business setup, technology, software and payment infrastructure work as one connected ecosystem — useful infrastructure that supports serious businesses and creates long-term value."

KALZERO works with entrepreneurs, startups, corporate groups, international investors, brokers, prop firms, fintech and payment companies, crypto businesses, consultants, technology companies, digital platforms, and SMEs entering the UAE market.

About KALZERO

KALZERO is a modern business and technology group built to make business, technology and financial infrastructure easier for modern companies. Through its specialized brands — ReCorporate (UAE business setup), ZeroTrade (broker technology), Cyfersec (fintech software) and NetPay247 (payment infrastructure) — KALZERO provides the tools, systems and services companies need to launch, operate, scale and grow. KALZERO is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and India. Learn more at www.kalzero.com.

Media Contact

KALZERO FZE LLC

Website: https://www.kalzero.com

Email: support@kalzero.com

Phone: +971 58 586 5477 · +971 54 584 1093 · +1 234 4444 918

Headquarters: United Arab Emirates · Offices: United States, United Kingdom, India

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