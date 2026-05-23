New Infrastructure Group KalZero Unifies Payments, Trading Technology and Corporate Services Under One White-Label Zone.

KalZero

KalZero launches as a white-label financial infrastructure group uniting payments, trading technology and corporate services

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KalZero today announced its launch as a white-label financial infrastructure group, bringing together a set of specialized companies that provide the technology, payments, and operational systems modern financial businesses run on — all designed to be launched under a client's own brand.

Rather than operating as a single product, KalZero functions as a parent group connecting independent companies, each focused on one layer of financial infrastructure:

ReCorporate, a KalZero Complete Technology Infrastructure , provides company formation and corporate setup services for businesses establishing themselves across regulated markets.

NetPay, a KalZero company, is a licensed Money Services Business (MSB) providing payment infrastructure, with virtual IBANs and Visa card issuing delivered through licensed banking and card partners.

Zero Trade Uk, a KalZero company, provides white-label trading technology for brokerage businesses.

KalZero's model is built around a common problem in the financial sector: launching a financial business typically requires assembling technology, payments, onboarding, and corporate setup from multiple separate providers. KalZero aims to consolidate these into one connected, white-label foundation.

" KalZero exists to give financial businesses a foundation they can build on, instead of spending months stitching vendors together. Each of our companies owns a piece of that foundation, and together they let a client launch under their own brand, faster."

— [Mr. Tripathi CEO], KalZero

KalZero's companies operate independently under their own brands while sharing a common infrastructure approach under the group.

About the KalZero companies :

ReCorporate provides company formation and corporate setup. NetPay, a licensed Colorado MSB, provides payment infrastructure, with IBAN and Visa card services through licensed partners.

About KalZero Infrastructure for Modern Brokers.

KalZero is a white-label financial infrastructure group connecting technology, payments, and operational systems for modern financial businesses. Through its operating companies, KalZero provides infrastructure designed to be launched under a client's own brand.

Media Contact

[Vicky] · [info@kalzero.com] · [+971545841093] · [www.kalzero.com]

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