Court Clerk's Office Hours Changing 7/1

Please be advised that the hours for Park Combined Court Clerk’s office are changing, effective July 1, 2026.

(Probation hours will remain the same.)

The Clerk’s office new operational hours will be:

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Please note that the office will remain open during the lunch hour under the new schedule. This change is intended to provide greater accessibility throughout the day.

Please do not hesitate to contact the court with any questions or concerns. Thank you for your preparation and attention to this matter.