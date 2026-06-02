MEMO New License Plate

MEMORANDUM

TO: License Plate Issuing Officials

SUBJECT: New License Plate

DATE: June 2, 2026

A new license plate, Protect Wildlife, will be available for issuance beginning July 1, 2026. A shipment of pre-numbered license plates was ordered based on the pre-commitment report numbers for each county and should be arriving soon. Personalized license plates may be ordered on demand through the ALVIN system. You may also place additional bulk license plate orders using ALVIN.

Further details for the license plate category can be found at revenue.alabama.gov/division/motor-vehicle/ under “License Plate and Registration Information,” then “Fee Schedule,” and finally “Registration File Information.”

Contact the Motor Vehicle Division at 334-242-9000 if you have any questions.

Download a pdf of this memo.