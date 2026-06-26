NOTICE Etowah County Tobacco Tax

In accordance with Act No. 75-379 and by resolution adopted by the Etowah County Commission, ALDOR has been designated as the agency to collect Etowah County tobacco taxes. The effective collection date to submit these taxes to ALDOR is September 1, 2026. The appropriate taxes are to be collected and remitted to ALDOR beginning with the September 2026 return, which is due no later than October 20, 2026. The taxes levied are as follows:

The cigarette tax will be collected by affixing an Etowah County revenue stamp. Taxpayers will be notified when the cigarette tax stamps are available for purchase from ALDOR. Until Etowah County revenue stamps become available, cigarette tax must be remitted on the monthly county tobacco tax return via My Alabama Taxes (https://myalabamataxes.alabama.gov/_/).

Please ensure that the person responsible for preparing the monthly county tobacco tax returns

receives this notice.

Contact

Business and License Tax Division

Tobacco Tax Section

PO BOX 327555

MONTGOMERY AL 36132-7555

334-242-9627

Tobacco.Account@revenue.alabama.gov

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