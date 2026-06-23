New DATAMARK Analysis Identifies Workforce Shifts as AI Automates Routine Call Center Work. DATAMARK, Inc., a global contact center and business process outsourcing company

New analysis from the global BPO provider outlines five workforce shifts as automation takes over routine tasks and human roles grow more complex.

AI is raising the bar for human agents. Companies that invest in training and staged technology rollouts will see stronger customer relationships and better outcomes.” — Bill Randag, President, DATAMARK, Inc.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The skills that built call center teams over the past two decades are no longer enough. As AI takes on a growing share of routine customer inquiries, the work left for human agents is becoming harder, more emotional, and more consequential. Organizations that do not adapt their hiring, training, and workforce planning will struggle to keep up.

DATAMARK, Inc., a global contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) company, has published a new analysis that maps out five specific ways AI is changing the call center talent profile. The article, titled “How AI Is Changing the Call Center Talent Profile,” draws on research from Gartner, Gallup, and other industry sources to identify what CX leaders need to plan for.

Five Workforce Shifts Outlined in the Analysis

DATAMARK’s article identifies five ways that AI is changing the call center talent profile:

• Routine work is shifting away from humans: Tasks like account lookups, basic information requests, and first-level troubleshooting are increasingly automated. Gartner forecasts that systems could resolve up to 80 percent of common customer service issues autonomously by 2029.

• Demand for higher-order skills is rising: The work left for human agents increasingly requires judgment, empathy, reasoning, and complex decision-making. A Calabrio report found that 70 percent of contact center managers believe human agent roles will grow in importance over the next decade, because skills like empathy and real-time problem-solving cannot be automated.

• New hybrid roles are emerging: Positions that combine technological literacy with human interaction skills are appearing across the industry. These roles involve working alongside AI tools, interpreting analytics, managing escalations, and improving workflow design. Job postings requiring advanced digital competencies have increased significantly year over year.

• Continuous learning and reskilling are becoming fundamental: With skills in flux, organizations are investing in ongoing training that goes beyond product knowledge to include data literacy, systems navigation, emotional intelligence, and complex problem solving.

• Human roles are becoming more strategic, relational, and high-impact: High-stakes interactions involving escalations, sensitive customer issues, and complex problem resolution still depend on human judgment. Salesforce data show that 81 percent of service professionals say customer demands have increased, while 78 percent of customers feel service is rushed. Human agents who can create clarity, reduce friction, and build trust are more critical than ever.

How the Evolving Talent Profile Affects Outsourcing Decisions

The changing talent profile has direct implications for how organizations evaluate and select their BPO partners. Traditional metrics like handle time and occupancy are being supplemented by measures of customer satisfaction, first-contact resolution for complex issues, and relational outcomes like customer loyalty and trust. As the definition of performance changes, the workforce capabilities that outsourcing partners bring to the table need to change with it.

Organizations that once selected BPO providers based primarily on cost per seat or staffing speed are now asking harder questions about training infrastructure, agent skill profiles, and how new technology is introduced to frontline teams. A rushed rollout can overwhelm agents who are already adjusting to more complex work. A thoughtful, staged approach gives teams the time and support they need to build confidence with each new tool before the next one is added.

“AI is raising the bar for human agents. Companies that invest in training and staged technology rollouts will see stronger customer relationships and better outcomes,” said Bill Randag, President of DATAMARK, Inc.

How DATAMARK Supports the Shift

DATAMARK supports this workforce evolution through disciplined talent acquisition, rigorous skills assessment, and structured training programs across its delivery centers in the U.S., Mexico, and India. As organizations scale operations to meet growing client demand, the ability to recruit and develop skilled talent becomes a competitive advantage.

DATAMARK helps organizations align workforce strategy with evolving customer experience needs, ensuring service quality remains strong as technology reshapes the industry.

About DATAMARK, Inc.

DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading global contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. DATAMARK serves Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, and government agencies from delivery centers in the United States, Mexico, and India. The company offers a wide range of customer experience and BPO services, including omnichannel and multilingual contact center services, document lifecycle management, and digital mailroom services. For more information, visit www.datamark.net.

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