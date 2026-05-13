New CCW Digital Analyst Report Positions BPOs as Strategic Accelerators for CX

DATAMARK & CCW Digital Analyst Report DATAMARK, Inc., a global contact center and business process outsourcing company

The report, featuring DATAMARK leadership, examines how domain expertise, AI governance, and flexible commercial models are redefining outsourcing.

Most organizations do not struggle with collecting data. They struggle with operationalizing it. The barriers are less technical than structural.” — Ali Karim, Vice President of DATAMARK

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Half of the market still evaluates outsourcing through traditional levers like labor cost, geographic reach, and scale. The other half is asking a very different question. How do we modernize the entire operating model?

A new CCW Digital Analyst Report, Your Next Strategic Accelerator: BPOs of the Future, featuring insights from DATAMARK leadership, lays out the case for why outsourcing is no longer a pure cost play. The report argues that leading organizations are turning to BPO partners for domain expertise, AI governance, and operational agility that would be difficult and expensive to build internally.

Three Challenges Holding CX Organizations Back

The report identifies three challenges that are slowing progress for organizations trying to improve customer experience on their own.

• Traditional CX metrics are outdated and incomplete: Many organizations are measuring everything they can without a clear plan for turning that data into action. Dashboards track volume, handle time, and satisfaction, but few teams have the analytical maturity to connect those numbers to root causes and operational change.

• Stagnant strategies are slowing down innovation: Without a framework for interpreting data in context, organizations end up with observations instead of direction. Call transcripts, escalation patterns, and sentiment signals all hold value, but piecing them together into a unified view of the customer journey requires focused strategy and the right technology.

• Hesitance to change is the greatest threat: Contact centers are built for consistency, and that structure can be hostile to innovation. Even when data clearly points to friction, the default in many organizations is to protect stability over experimentation. The report notes that aversion to change at every level, from frontline agents to senior leadership, will hold organizations back if left unaddressed.

According to Ali Karim, Vice President of DATAMARK, the gap between collecting data and acting on it is where most organizations stall. “If business intelligence does not alter operations, it is ornamental,” said Ali Karim, Vice President of DATAMARK, Inc. “Most organizations do not struggle with collecting data. They struggle with operationalizing it. The barriers are less technical than structural.”

How Modern BPOs Fill the Gap

The report outlines three advantages that modern BPO partners bring to organizations facing these challenges.

• First, flexible commercial models. Three years ago, building proprietary tools made strategic sense for many organizations. Today, the market is saturated with specialized providers offering conversational AI, knowledge orchestration, real-time assist, and advanced analytics. The cost of maintaining internally built solutions, upgrading models, retraining systems, and staying compliant often exceeds the cost of working with a partner whose core business is rapid innovation.

• Second, domain expertise built across industries. Most internal contact centers operate within a single industry and technology environment. DATAMARK operates across healthcare, banking and financial services, logistics, retail, and government simultaneously. That diversity creates faster learning cycles. Workflow redesigns, containment strategies, and AI use cases tested in one environment inform decisions in another.

• Third, embedded governance. The report argues that AI without governance creates complexity faster than it creates value. Most CX leaders focus on model selection and deployment timelines, but far fewer build the oversight structure that determines how AI will be monitored, adjusted, and constrained once it is live. That gap is where operational, financial, and reputational risk accumulates.

“We avoid over-concentration in a single ecosystem. Interoperability is intentional,” said Bill Randag, President of DATAMARK, Inc. “This allows us to pilot emerging technologies, sunset underperforming tools, and remain flexible as innovation cycles accelerate.”

DATAMARK’s Approach to Strategic Outsourcing

DATAMARK anchors every build-versus-buy evaluation in three questions. Is this capability a true differentiator or a commodity? Is the vendor market innovating faster than we could internally? And will owning this create leverage or long-term maintenance drag?

The company treats technology decisions as operating model decisions, looking beyond the short-term procurement need and assessing where capabilities are available in the broader market. DATAMARK integrates third-party platforms where speed and specialization favor it, and builds proprietary layers where differentiation demands it.

DATAMARK views business intelligence as part of the operating model itself, not a reporting layer. Every major technology deployment is tied to a defined operational or economic outcome. If a tool cannot demonstrate measurable improvement, it does not scale.

About DATAMARK, Inc.

DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading global contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. DATAMARK serves Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, and government agencies from delivery centers in the United States, Mexico, and India. The company offers a wide range of customer experience and BPO services, including omnichannel and multilingual contact center services, document lifecycle management, and digital mailroom services. For more information, visit www.datamark.net.

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