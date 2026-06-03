nView medical surpasses 1,000 surgeries

OR use of nView technology

This milestone reflects routine use of nView’s low-radiation 3D imaging and navigation technology

Surpassing 1,000 surgeries shows that intraoperative 3D imaging can fit naturally into surgical care when it is efficient, low-radiation, and easy to integrate.” — Cristian Atria

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- nView medical announced that its nView s1 system has surpassed 1,000 surgeries, marking an important milestone in the clinical use of the company’s intraoperative 3D imaging and navigation technology.The nView s1 system is designed to provide surgeons with 3D imaging from one or two stationary C-arm positions, without requiring a rotational spin around the patient. By integrating 3D imaging, navigation, and advanced reconstruction technology into a single platform, nView enables efficient access to 3D information within established surgical workflows. Traditional intraoperative 3D imaging and navigation systems often require surgeons and operating room teams to weigh clinical value against workflow disruption, radiation exposure, cost, and operating room time. nView was developed to change that balance — making 3D imaging and navigation efficient, integrated, and easier to incorporate into established surgical workflows.As a result, more than 1,000 patients have now benefited from the accuracy of 3D imaging. “Surpassing 1,000 surgeries shows that intraoperative 3D imaging can fit naturally into surgical care when it is efficient, low-radiation, and easy to integrate,” said Cristian Atria, CEO of nView medical. “We are grateful to the care teams who have incorporated nView technology into their workflow and helped bring the benefits of advanced imaging to more patients.”Surgeon feedback reflects how nView’s workflow-focused design has translated into repeated clinical use. Brandon Ramo, M.D., of Texas Scottish Rite for Children, is among the surgeons with the most extensive clinical experience using nView technology, with more than 200 procedures performed using the nView s1 system. “I have enjoyed using the nView system and believe it brings value as a low-radiation alternative for safe imaging and navigation in pediatric scoliosis surgery,” said Dr. Ramo.At St. Louis Children’s Hospital, surgeons have emphasized workflow integration as a key factor in adoption. “The platform does not ask the surgeon to adapt their workflow; rather, it can be incorporated into established surgical workflows,” said Scott Luhmann, M.D. “nView is the only currently available imaging and navigation platform that provides intraoperative navigation with very low radiation exposure to the patient in rapid 90-second scans, while also permitting intraoperative 3D screw placement assessment and long cassette radiographs to assess overall spinal deformity correction.”Brian Kelly, M.D., echoed the benefits. “Adding nView to my standard freehand workflow has been straightforward and time efficient,” said Dr. Kelly. “nView has increased the margin of safety for my patients while also supporting resident and fellow education.” Both Dr. Luhmann and Dr. Kelly are faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine.nView medical continues to build on this clinical experience through ongoing improvements in image quality, workflow, and surgical navigation. “I also appreciate the company’s commitment to continual, iterative improvement of the technology,” said Dr. Ramo. “Continuous improvement is central to how we think about this milestone. That commitment guides what comes next,” Atria said. “Our goal is to make intraoperative 3D imaging more efficient, more accessible, and more useful so more patients can benefit from advanced imaging during surgery.”About nView medicalnView medical is a medical technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, developing AI-enabled imaging and navigation systems for surgery. The company’s nView s1 system provides intraoperative 3D imaging and navigation using a novel imaging approach designed to integrate into surgical workflows.

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