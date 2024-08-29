St. Louis Children's Hospital adopts nView technology

Dr. Luhmann plans the trajectory of a spine implant with the nView s1 during a scoliosis surgery.

St. Louis Children's integrates nView technology for precise, low-radiation spine & orthopedic surgery, enhancing care with AI-driven 3D imaging & navigation.

The nView s1 system integrates seamlessly into our pediatric spine surgeries. It uses a fraction of the time and radiation and eliminates the need for multiple imaging platforms during surgery.” — Scott Luhmann, MD

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Louis Children's Hospital has become the latest institution to integrate nView technology into its surgical suites. This milestone marks another significant step in nView’s mission to improve surgery, helping surgeons help their patients. nView medical ’s cutting-edge technology enhances the ability to deliver precise, high-quality care in spine and orthopedic surgeries. "The nView s1 system integrates seamlessly into our pediatric spine surgeries," said Dr. Scott Luhmann, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Washington University and a leading spine surgeon at St. Louis Children’s. "It uses a fraction of the time and radiation vs. other platforms and eliminates the need for multiple imaging platforms during surgery. It is a stand-alone system which provides 3D intraoperative imaging, surgical navigation, and long cassette-type imaging."Similarly, Dr. Zachary Meyer, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon St. Louis Children’s, commented: "The nView system provides axial imaging with a fraction of the radiation of other systems”, and specifically to orthopedic procedures he explained its use: “The nView s1 enables 3-dimensional assessment of hip reduction, fracture reduction, and deformity correction, and eliminates the need for immediate postoperative imaging".The nView s1 system, known for its rapid 3D imaging with low-dose radiation, makes proficient use of AI technology to help surgeons throughout the procedure, from planning to precise guidance, to controlling the quality of the surgery, often eliminating imaging immediately pre or post surgery. Cristian Atria, CEO of nView medical, commented: "The adoption of the nView s1 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital reflects our commitment to be at leading insitutions, and to expand the reach of our technology to benefit more patients across more indications. We are excited to contribute to the pursuit of better care and honored to see such a prestigious institution choose our technology".About nView medicalnView medical, based in Salt Lake City, UT, is dedicated to developing real-time 3D imaging and navigation systems that leverage AI to enhance decision-making in surgery. Their technologies are designed to make surgeries safer, faster, and consistently accurate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.