Pet Preparedness Month

Pets are important members of the family, so they should also be included in the family emergency plan. To prepare for the unexpected, make a plan that includes your pet and what they will need during and after an emergency. Just as with your family’s emergency supply kit, think about the basics for survival, such as food, water and needed medication. Visit the City and County of Broomfield’s Emergency Preparedness website, a Broomfield community resource that provides guidance on preparation and response to potential hazards and threats before, during and after an event.

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