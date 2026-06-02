GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The City and County of Broomfield’s (CCOB) Finance Department was again awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This award is the highest form of recognition in government budgeting, and the CCOB Finance department has received it annually for more than three decades.

The award comes to the city and county thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the Budget and Finance Department. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work in producing a budget that meets exceptional standards and ensures that the City and County of Broomfield’s financial planning supports best practices and promotes transparency and accountability across the organization.

For a full list of recent accolades and more information, visit Broomfield.org/AwardsAndHonors.