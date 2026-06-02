Paddlefest Returns to Janes Island State Park June 6-7

June 2, 2026

An attendee paints on the water during Paddlefest 2024.

The annual Paddlefest at Janes Island State Park takes place June 6-7, offering an opportunity to explore the salt marshes and water trails of Maryland’s southernmost park.

Janes Island State Park boasts more than 30 miles of water trails, weaving in and out of the 2,900 acres of salt marsh which compose the island. This park offers visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy both the beauty and bounty of the Chesapeake Bay.

Paddlefest includes nine scheduled paddles, as well as events for non-paddlers – pontoon boat tours, kids crafts, an afternoon concert and s’mores in the evening. There is something for everyone at this family-friendly event, and paddles are open to kids, as long as they have an adult with them. A full schedule of Paddlefest events is available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

Admission is free. Food and concession items will be available for sale. Participants should bring their own kayak or paddleboard, or rent one from the park store on a first-come, first-served basis.

Advance registration for Paddlefest is encouraged. Camping is also available at Janes Island State Park. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made at parkreservations.maryland.gov​ by calling 1-888-432-2267.

Paddles

Paddlefest 2024.

The Janes Island Challenge Paddle starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. This 13-mile circumnavigation of Janes Island will test your endurance and skill, with sections spanning the choppy open waters of Tangier Sound. Upon finishing, paddlers will earn a challenge coin.

Late Saturday morning, paddlers can choose from a birding-focused paddle, the Wetland Wings Birding Paddle, a fishing-focused paddle, the Reel Therapy Fishing Paddle, or a seining-focused paddle, the Seining the Sound Paddle. Each offers insight into the special environment at Janes Island.

Plein air painting will take place on the water between 1:30-3:30 p.m. during the Still Life on Water Art Paddle.

The day ends with a concert and your choice of a sunset paddle, or s’mores by the fire. Sunset Serenity Paddle covers three miles, round-trip, to Flatcap Beach and back.

Non-paddlers

Janes Island Paddlefest has options for everyone – including those who don’t paddle. The whole family can come and have fun.

Non-paddlers can enjoy an hour-long pontoon boat tour of the island, offered throughout the day. Kids can enjoy crafts, hands-on learning and fun games in the Nature Center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. A yoga session will be held on land Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m.

Valerie Lankford and Medium Wave Joy will fill the beach with acoustic rock and pop music from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. S’mores will be served by the fire outside the Nature Center at 7 p.m. to wrap up the day.

Sunday

A group practices yoga on paddleboards during the 2024 Paddlefest.

Sunday caps the festival with three additional paddles in the morning – please note, pontoon tours and kids crafts are not planned for Sunday.

At 7 a.m. the Focus on Feather Birding Paddle launches, followed by the Floating Zen SUP/Paddleboard Yoga event at 8 a.m. Participants can practice balance while striking yoga poses on a paddleboard – just be prepared to fall in the water.

The last paddle of the event is the Cast and Kayak Paddle, which launches at 10 a.m. A park ranger will take paddlers to the hottest fishing spots around Janes Island. Rods are provided or participants can bring their own.

Tips for the visit

Prepare for insects. Biting flies, ticks, mosquitos, and other pests can be found on the island. The best way to handle the pests is to accept their presence – they only ruin your day if you let them.

– Wear bug spray, or use citronella candles if you are staying in one place.

– Nets are also an effective way to block bugs – either a netted tent for the stationary or a netted head covering if you are on-the-go.

– Wear light colors – this will make you less perceptible to the mosquitoes, and help you notice a tick if it climbs on your clothes.

Can’t make it?

Paddle at these Maryland parks. Rentals available: