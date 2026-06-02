Shooting Qualification Sessions for Managed Deer Hunts Scheduled for 2026 Season

June 2, 2026

Demonstrating proficiency hitting targets is part of the shooter qualification program to participate in managed hunts. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released the 2026 Shooter Qualification Session Schedule for hunters. Many of Maryland’s managed deer hunts scheduled in fall and winter require hunters to obtain a Shooter Qualification Card, which begins by attending these sessions before taking a proficiency test.

There will be at least 27 shooting qualification sessions at 11 locations across the state from June through December. Additional sessions may be available upon reservation.

Hunters should note that several shooter qualification sessions are conducted by appointment only and that many charge a minimal fee to cover expenses. Additionally, a photo ID as well as eye and hearing protection may be required at some locations. It is recommended that hunters contact the organization hosting the session to receive more detailed information prior to your attending a qualification session.

Managed or controlled hunting is a highly organized effort aimed at reducing the local deer population in urban and suburban areas as well as on some public lands to prevent deer over-browsing. These hunts are strictly controlled and remain a safe and effective method for reducing the local deer herd.

DNR uses a lottery system to select participants for many of the managed deer hunts. There are various deadlines for the lotteries, which can be found on the Wildlife and Heritage Service website. The department will continually update the online shooter qualification calendar as additional events become available.