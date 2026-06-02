Greenspace Equity Program Now Accepting Applications for the Fiscal Year 2028 Grants

June 2, 2026

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting grant proposals for the Fiscal Year 2028 Greenspace Equity Program.

The goal of the Greenspace Equity Program is to preserve, create, and improve public greenspaces that enhance the public health and livability of overburdened and underserved communities. The competitive grant program provides funding to land trusts, nongovernmental organizations, and local governments to acquire and/or develop public greenspaces in overburdened and underserved communities.

Interested applicants should visit the Greenspace Equity Program webpage for more information about this grant opportunity, including the Grant Proposal Guide, the Application and Project Agreement, and the MDEnviroScreen tool which maps the qualifying areas throughout the state.

DNR staff will hold a virtual Grant Workshop via Google Meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, to review the grant requirements and answer any questions. Questions about this grant opportunity may be directed to: Stephanie Benavides at ​[email protected] or 443-510-4572.​​​ Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The Greenspace Equity Program is funded by Maryland’s Program Open Space. The proposals will be reviewed and considered for submission to the General Assembly as part of the Governor’s FY 2028 budget.

Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens.