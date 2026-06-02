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US 160 Harrison & Mildred Signals

The signal improvement project is happening at two locations in Cortez along US Highway 160. Those locations are Mildred Street and Harrison Street.

The signal and intersection improvements include:

  • New striping for crosswalk
  • Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades
  • New signal lights

Project Facts

  • Construction Cost: $1.6 million
  • Contractor: Morton Electric, Inc.
  • Timeline: June 2026 to August 2026
  • Location: Highway(s) and specific location 
    • Nearest Town/City: Cortez
    • Mile Point(s): MP 40.03 to MP 38.7
    • County: Montezuma

Project Benefits

This project will provide a safer crossing for multimodal travel.

Work Schedule

To be announced.

Traffic Impacts

  • To be announced
  • Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures

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US 160 Harrison & Mildred Signals

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