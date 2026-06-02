US 160 Harrison & Mildred Signals https://www.codot.gov/projects/us160harrisonmildredsignals https://www.codot.gov/@@site-logo/siteLogo.png The signal improvement project is happening at two locations in Cortez along US Highway 160. Those locations are Mildred Street and Harrison Street. The signal and intersection improvements include: New striping for crosswalk

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades

New signal lights Project Facts Construction Cost: $1.6 million

$1.6 million Contractor: Morton Electric, Inc.

Timeline: June 2026 to August 2026

June 2026 to August 2026 Location: Highway(s) and specific location Nearest Town/City: Cortez Mile Point(s): MP 40.03 to MP 38.7 County: Montezuma

Project Benefits This project will provide a safer crossing for multimodal travel. Work Schedule To be announced. Traffic Impacts To be announced

Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures

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