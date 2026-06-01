I-70 Straight Creek Culvert Repair Project begins today

Summit County — The Colorado Department of Transportation is restarting work on the Interstate 70 Straight Creek Culvert Repair Project. Located between Silverthorne (Exit 205) and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel (Mile Point 213), the project will improve drainage and preserve infrastructure. Once complete, crews will have lined nearly one mile of pipes, extending the lifespan of culverts along Straight Creek. Crews are also upgrading inlets and grates connected to the system.

Single-lane and shoulder closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound I-70 from Monday through Thursday from Silverthorne (MP/Exit 205) to Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel (MP 213).

During project work, the speed limit will be lowered to 45 miles per hour. There will be no lane closures during holidays and weekends. Motorists should use caution in the construction zone. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026.

CDOT recently launched a dedicated resource page for motorists traveling the I-70 Mountain Corridor. This one-stop source provides year-round driving information, real-time road conditions, and safety tips. It also highlights major corridor improvements — such as Exit 203 project, I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lane Project and Floyd Hill — while centralizing the best tools from COtrip.org and the COtrip Planner app.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning today, motorists will encounter road work along both directions of I-70 between Silverthorne (MP/Exit 205) and the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel (MP 213). Delays are not expected. Traffic impacts will include:

There will be weekday single-lane closures on I-70 between Silverthorne (MP/Exit 205) and the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel (MP 213). Delays are not expected.

There will be no lane closures on Fridays, holidays and weekends.

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 MPH through the work zone.

No width restrictions are expected on vehicles through the work zone.

Motorists should be aware, there are many projects along the I-70 Mountain Corridor. More information at: codot.gov/projects/i70mountaincorridor/.

This map showcases the project limits of the Interstate 70 Straight Creek Culvert Repair Project, located between Silverthorne and Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Call the project information line at 970-892-1834

Email the project team at: [email protected]

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!