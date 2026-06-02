Electroninks Introduces Air-Curable Copper Complex Conductive Ink in Marked Advanced for Additive Metallization

Copper film after curing in air Electroninks’ Copper MOD Ink

Company expands its leading role in metal complex portfolio with copper metallization without inert gases, expanding access to additive manufacturing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced a significant advancement to its copper metal-organic decomposition (MOD) ink platform: a copper metallization technology capable of curing under ambient conditions, open to air.Building on the company’s September 2024 commercial launch of Cu-MOD , which demonstrated low resistivity and strong adhesion across a broad range of substrates, this next-generation development directly addresses one of the most consistent requests from the market since that release: the ability to cure copper without an inert atmosphere, especially in large area metallization applications.Electroninks is currently working with a select group of preferred partners to develop this core technology into real-world use cases, with more complete results and performance data expected in Q3 of 2026.A Meaningful Shift For Copper MetallizationCopper is one of the most widely used materials in electronics manufacturing, valued for its conductivity, availability, and cost advantages over precious metals. However, a fundamental challenge has long limited its use in additive and ink-based processes: copper oxidizes readily, requiring inert atmosphere curing environments, typically nitrogen or forming gas, to produce dense, conductive films.Electroninks’ new Cu-MOD technology removes that requirement. The ink cures under ambient, open-air conditions using standard low-temperature thermal processing at approximately 150 deg for 5 to 10 minutes, producing a dense copper film without the need for inert gas infrastructure, vacuum equipment, heat press or lamination systems, or other specialty tooling. The result is a simpler, more accessible copper metallization workflow that is compatible with standard processing environments.Preliminary results, which focus on polymide, glass, EMC, and build-up film substrates, indicate resistivity performance that is competitive with existing copper metallization approaches, with full performance data to be shared with the broader market in Q3 2026Broader Implications for the MarketElectroninks believes the implications of ambient-condition copper curing extend well beyond the applications where copper metallization is already established.“While silver and gold will remain key materials in many applications, for large area and full-film metallization, the rising cost of precious metals has renewed interest across the electronics industry in cost-effective alternatives that do not compromise electrical performance. Electroninks’ ambient-curable Cu-MOD is designed to address that need directly, offering a lower-cost conductive solution that can be processed without the environmental controls traditionally required for copper.” Said Kazutaka Ozawa, Technical Director at Electroninks.Preferred Partner EngagementGiven the level of market interest anticipated, Electroninks is currently limiting early access to a select group of preferred development partners to ensure focused collaboration and the highest quality of technical outcomes. Organizations interested in learning more about partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact Electroninks directly.Full performance data, application results, and broader availability details will be announced in Q3 2026.###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.comContact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

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