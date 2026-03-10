Envoy Technologies Launches Private EV Car-Sharing at Union Grantville in San Diego

Envoy Technologies Expands Car Share to San Diego with Ford Mach-E at Premier Student Housing Community near San Diego State University

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envoy Technologies Inc. ("Envoy"), a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art electric vehicle car-sharing (EV-sharing) service at Union Grantville, a premier student housing community in San Diego's thriving Grantville neighborhood. This collaboration marks Envoy's entry into the San Diego market and represents a significant expansion of Envoy's footprint in the student housing sector.

Union Grantville, a distinctive 250-unit residential community, serves students at San Diego State University and is located just one trolley stop from campus. The property now offers its residents exclusive access to Envoy's EV-sharing service featuring a Ford Mach-E. This addition complements Union Grantville's existing luxury offerings and prime location adjacent to the Grantville Trolley Station, further elevating the property's appeal in San Diego's competitive student housing market.

"Our launch at Union Grantville marks an exciting milestone as Envoy expands into San Diego and deepens our commitment to the student housing sector," said Drew Hopkins, President of Envoy. "We're providing a unique amenity that enhances resident satisfaction and helps students reduce vehicle ownership costs while maintaining access to premium transportation when they need it."

Envoy's user-friendly mobile app allows Union Grantville residents to easily reserve and access the Ford Mach-E by the hour or day, providing flexible transportation that reduces the overall cost of living compared to traditional car ownership. The integration of Envoy's EV-sharing service demonstrates how innovative collaborations can enhance both resident satisfaction and property value.

"Union Grantville is committed to providing our residents with innovative amenities that enhance their lifestyle," said Union Grantville management. "Our collaboration with Envoy delivers exactly that - a premium transportation solution that reflects our community's forward-thinking approach to modern living."

The launch at Union Grantville marks Envoy's expansion into San Diego, strengthening the company's presence in the student housing sector. The expansion follows Envoy's successful implementations at several other off-campus student housing properties across the country.

Property managers interested in enhancing their offerings with Envoy's services are encouraged to visit www.envoythere.com/nominate.

Find more information on Union Grantville at www.uniongrantville.com.

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and EV-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers flagship all-EV car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy's amenity service delivers EV-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By collaborating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests, enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy's amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy's inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.

