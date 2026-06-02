Advanced HDR by Technicolor Officially Joins the Pearl ATSC 3.0 Converter Box Program

Technology for an Enhanced Visual Experience

We optimize the NEXTGEN TV viewing experience for consumers with HDR or SDR displays, delivering premium video quality in full HD HDR.” — Rick Dumont, Advanced HDR by Technicolor

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced HDR by Technicolor announced its participation today in the Pearl TV NEXTGEN TV Converter Box Program, a new initiative unveiled at the 2026 CES Show to support the development of affordable, ATSC 3.0-enabled converter boxes for the US market.

With Pearl TV’s launch and deployment of this strategy, Advanced HDR by Technicolor is playing a leadership role in adjusting its intellectual property (IP) offering to ensure affordable viewing experiences can be delivered without compromising picture quality.

The economics of delivering video to mass-market audiences have historically forced a choice between picture fidelity and distribution cost. It is a tension that becomes acute in a program like Pearl TV's affordable converter box initiative, where price constraints are a design requirement.

In addition, Advanced HDR by Technicolor also addresses that tension directly through a single-stream transmission architecture that carries dynamic range metadata at standard definition bandwidth. It is a feature that has practical implications for all members of the TV value chain interested in meeting the cost and performance requirements of Pearl TVs affordability program. Since the vast majority of TV viewers do not require UHD features to enhance their viewing experience, the capability to add high dynamic range (HDR) to Full HD video resolutions through Advanced HDR by Technicolor gives viewers the best possible video quality at the lowest possible converter box cost.

Broadcasters avoid the infrastructure investment required to transmit parallel SDR and HDR streams for different display capabilities, while device manufacturers (including TV, tablet and mobile phone makers) can meet HDR compliance at lower bill-of-materials cost. As a result, end users automatically receive picture quality scaled to the capability of any display, regardless of whether they own a standard definition (SD), high-definition (HD), or ultra-high definition (UHD) device. Advanced HDR by Technology therefore helps to deliver on NEXTGEN TVs promise of further improved viewing experiences while at the same time continuing to support legacy SDR video streams at the best possible quality.

“The unique combination of single stream distribution and dynamic management of HDR and SDR provided by the Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution creates an economically beneficial situation across the ecosystem,” said Rick Dumont, head of business development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor. “We optimize the NEXTGEN TV viewing experience for consumers with HDR or SDR displays, delivering premium video quality in full HD HDR. With Advanced HDR by Technicolor being designed for a low memory footprint implementation, it also relieves part of the tremendous pressure that consumer device makers are under with today's memory device shortages that drive up memory pricing.

For a converter box program targeting price-sensitive households, the combination of backward compatibility and transmission efficiency means HDR can be included as a baseline feature rather than an upgrade offered for those who can afford to pay for premium services.

"Getting NEXTGEN TV into every American home starts with making the converter box affordable, and that takes industry leaders willing to step up. Advanced HDR by Technicolor's commitment to special IP pricing does exactly that, lowering the barrier for manufacturers and accelerating the transition. We're grateful that they've joined the growing coalition turning this device from a concept into a reality for store shelves and ultimately for consumers throughout the U.S,” said Pearl TV managing director Anne Schelle.



###

About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a suite of high-dynamic-range (HDR) technologies designed to deliver superior video quality across a variety of display devices and network environments. It includes formats like SL-HDR1, SL-HDR2, and SL-HDR3, which dynamically optimize and convert HDR content to match the capabilities of the display device in real-time. This allows broadcasters and content providers to deliver a high-quality viewing experience with improved contrast, brightness, and color accuracy while maximizing bandwidth efficiency. With support for multiple distribution workflows, Advanced HDR by Technicolor enables seamless integration into existing infrastructures, making it a preferred solution for broadcasters seeking to future-proof their HDR delivery. Advanced HDR by Technicolor's partnerships include broadcasters, streaming service providers, TV and conversion box manufacturers, SoC producers as well as hardware and software solution providers. To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor visit: https://advancedhdrbytechnicolor.com.



About Pearl

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl’s membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, and the E.W. Scripps Company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.