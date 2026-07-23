Brazilian Broadcast Leaders Evaluate Advanced HDR by Technicolor Supply Chain Readiness for TV 3.0 Deployment

Technology for an Enhanced Visual Experience From left to right: Hongxin Chen (Philips), Ernest Ma (Philips), Paulo Henrique Castro (SET), Luana Bravo General (SET), Osamu Yamaguchi (Mirakulo)

Philips, SET and Mirakulo Highlight Technical Progress of Advanced HDR by Technicolor for Brazil’s TV 3.0

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil's advanced television broadcast initiative has reached a critical deployment milestone, with industry leaders reviewing the full commercial supply chain readiness for Advanced HDR by Technicolor to support the country's TV 3.0 rollout.

Representatives from SET, Brazil's national broadcast engineering society, and Mirakulo, whose AstroTV NEXT middleware represents the first commercial DTV+ implementation to incorporate Advanced HDR by Technicolor, evaluated demonstrations of certified devices, integrated chipsets, and commercially available televisions and set-top boxes already incorporating the Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution. The demonstrations provided first-hand insight into the evolution of the ecosystem that will support Brazil's TV 3.0 implementation. This review and confirmation of supply chain readiness clear a key barrier that has historically separated technical standardization from scalable market deployment in next-generation broadcast transitions.

The representatives from Philips, SET and Mirakulo discussed the growing maturity of the Advanced HDR by Technicolor ecosystem following a visit to the Advanced HDR by Technicolor Certification Laboratory run by Philips in Shanghai, reinforcing its readiness to support rapid deployment in Brazil’s TV 3.0 market.

As Brazil TV 3.0 moves from the research and development phase to implementation, a robust supply chain means network operators can move forward with HDR delivery plans without waiting for supply chain components to mature. Device manufacturers gain access to a certified, interoperable reference chain that reduces integration costs and compresses time-to-market. Consumers stand to benefit from broadcast-quality HDR picture delivery through over-the-air transmission, independent of broadband infrastructure availability.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor has already cleared technical benchmarks in Brazil's TV 2.5 and TV 3.0 standard evaluations and completed trials with TV Globo, the country's dominant broadcast network.

During the visit, the Brazilian delegation viewed a demonstration featuring the end-to-end ecosystem that is supporting Advanced HDR by Technicolor. Elements of the demonstration included commercially available devices, chipset solutions, and integration workflows.

Multiple televisions and set-top boxes were observed integrating the technology to provide clear validation of real-world deployment status. The demonstrations illustrated the availability of key ecosystem components required for large-scale deployment.

The delegation included Paulo Henrique Castro, President of SET; Luana Bravo, General Director of SET; Leo Carbonell, Head of Business at SET; and Osamu Yamaguchi, New Business Director at Mirakulo, representing key organizations driving the development and adoption of TV 3.0 in Brazil.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor continues to expand in ATSC 3.0 deployments in North America, where it supports efficient HDR delivery alongside existing broadcast infrastructures. For the Brazilian market, Philips highlighted the use of Advanced HDR by Technicolor within TV 2.5 and TV 3.0 standards, enabling high-quality HDR experiences optimized for next-generation broadcast environments.

Representatives from SET and Mirakulo noted that the technological readiness of the ecosystem, including chipsets, devices and supporting industry partners, represents an important step in the evolution of Brazil's TV 3.0 environment, and contributes to the continued development of the TV 3.0 ecosystem in Brazil. They expressed strong recognition of the technical advantages and commercial readiness of Advanced HDR by Technicolor and highlighted its importance in enabling a scalable and interoperable HDR ecosystem.

”Seeing the Advanced HDR by Technicolor ecosystem demonstrated in Shanghai gives us confidence that important elements of the ecosystem are reaching a level of maturity that can support Brazil's TV 3.0 roadmap,” said Paulo Henrique Castro, President of SET. ”The development of chipsets, devices and certification processes is an important milestone for the industry.”

“Philips is committed to supporting the seamless deployment of Advanced HDR by Technicolor through an open, interoperable, and certification-backed ecosystem,” said Dr. Ernest Ma, Director of Standardization at Philips.

"The demonstrations in Shanghai validated what we have already experienced in AstroTV NEXT's deployment: Advanced HDR by Technicolor is ready for Brazil's TV 3.0 rollout, and we look forward to accelerating adoption together with Philips and SET," said Osamu Yamaguchi, New Business Director at Mirakulo.

“Advanced HDR by Technicolor has successfully contributed to the standardization of TV 2.5 and TV 3.0 in Brazil, exhibiting excellent performance in the TV 3.0 standard tests as well as the trials with TV Globo. The demonstrations in Shanghai confirm that the technology and supply chain are ready, and we look forward to working closely with SET, Mirakulo, and industry partners to accelerate adoption in Brazil’s TV 3.0 market.”



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About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a suite of HDR technologies that enables broadcasters, streaming platforms, and content owners to deliver enhanced video experiences while preserving operational efficiency and compatibility with existing distribution ecosystems. Designed for flexible deployment across live and on-demand workflows, the platform supports high-quality HDR delivery with optimized bandwidth usage and broad device interoperability, helping media organizations transition to next-generation viewing experiences without disrupting established infrastructures. With support and standardization for multiple distribution workflows, including NextGenTV in the US and DTV+ in Brazil, Advanced HDR by Technicolor is the preferred solution for broadcasters and streamers seeking to future-proof their HDR delivery. To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor visit: https://advancedhdrbytechnicolor.com.

About SET

SET (Sociedade Brasileira de Engenharia de Televisão) is a non-profit technical and scientific association in Brazil, founded in 1988, that brings together professionals, companies, and institutions in the media and entertainment technology sector. It promotes the development of audiovisual technologies and the dissemination of technical knowledge across the entire electronic media value chain, while serving as a key platform for industry collaboration, innovation, and standards discussion. To learn more about SET visit: https://set.org.br

About Mirakulo

Mirakulo is a Brazil-based technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of software solutions for digital television, with a strong focus on ISDB-T and ATSC 3.0 standards. It provides middleware, interactive applications, and integrated broadcast-broadband platforms for broadcasters, device manufacturers, and streaming services, supporting the evolution of next-generation TV ecosystems. To learn more about Mirakulo visit: https://www.mirakulo.com

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