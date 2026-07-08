Free Over-the-Air TV’s HDR Upgrades Offer an Enhanced Way to Watch International Soccer’s Global Tournament

Stations Broadcasting in Advanced HDR by Technicolor Technology for an Enhanced Visual Experience

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As competition for sports rights among streaming services continues in fierce battle, the broadcast television industry is quietly evolving to meet sports viewers' demands for live sports video content. An increasing number of U.S. stations are upgrading their signals with high dynamic range (HDR) technology as part of the ATSC 3.0 "NextGen TV" transition, allowing viewers to watch live sports with enhanced picture quality using free-over-the-air broadcasts.

For soccer fans following the action, picture quality of a game can be nearly as important as the score. HDR technology expands contrast, brightness, and color range, enabling televisions to display deeper shadows, brighter highlights, and more detailed colors. During live soccer games, these improvements can make elements such as team uniforms, stadium lighting, sponsor logos and reflections on the field more visible while maintaining image clarity of multiple players during counterattacks, corner kicks, diving headers, and long-range shots.

The wide field and ball movement in soccer often shifts between areas that are in full sun and parts of the field that are in shadow, creating a visually demanding environment that tests the limits of broadcasting operations.

Sports broadcasts like soccer are particularly well suited to benefit from HDR's expanded brightness, contrast and color range, which allows TVs to display more visual information per frame. This means soccer viewers can enjoy:

* Better separation between players, the ball, and the grass field

* Improved visibility in shifting lighting conditions around the stadium

* Enhanced perception of motion during fast transitions

* Greater detail in uniforms and sponsorship logos

The result is a viewing experience that can make the action easier to follow and more immersive for fans at home. Broadcast engineers say the technology helps maintain visual consistency throughout a game, producing an image that more closely reflects how the human eye perceives the event.

HDR capability is being introduced as part of the broader rollout of NextGen TV, the newest broadcast standard in the United States. The technology allows local television stations to upgrade video quality and audio formats while continuing to deliver programming free over the air.

Many modern televisions — including HD, Full HD, UHD, and 4K models — already support HDR features. Viewers who want to take advantage of HDR broadcasts may need three things: a television with HDR capability, access to a NextGen TV broadcast in their market, and in some cases a compatible tuner or receiver along with an antenna.

In markets where broadcasters have launched NextGen TV signals, some stations are transmitting sports and other programming in HDR formats such as Advanced HDR by Technicolor as part of their upgraded broadcasts. Technologies such as Advanced HDR by Technicolor are designed to help broadcasters deliver enhanced HDR images while maintaining compatibility with existing standard dynamic range (SDR) televisions.

As the NextGen TV rollout continues across the country, broadcast HDR is becoming another option for viewers who want to watch live sports with improved picture quality. For fans following this summer’s global soccer tournament, it also highlights how free over-the-air television continues to evolve alongside streaming services as a way to watch major sporting events at home.

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