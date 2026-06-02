Dr. Arti Amin is a leading podiatrist & surgeon in Corona, California. Best Podiatrist in Southern California - Corona Foot & Ankle Group

Dr. Arti Amin of Corona Foot & Ankle Group says consumers are overpaying by thousands for retail inserts that don't qualify as prescription orthotics.

It comes down to a play on words: 'custom fit.' They fit you to a size that was already sitting on a shelf before you came in. That's not custom anything. That's a shoe size with a four-figure markup.” — Dr. Arti Amin

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer complaints against retail orthotic chains have climbed steadily in recent years, with shoppers across the country reporting bills of $1,700 to $2,800 for arch supports marketed as "custom fit" — products that the American Podiatric Medical Association classifies as over-the-counter shoe inserts, not prescription medical devices. Dr. Arti Amin , D.P.M., FABMSP, FACPM, a board-certified podiatrist with more than 26 years of clinical experience and founder of Corona Foot & Ankle Group in Riverside County, California, says the confusion is not accidental."It comes down to a play on words: 'custom fit.' They fit you to a size that was already sitting on a shelf before you came in. That's not custom anything. That's a shoe size with a four-figure markup." — Dr. Arti AminA REGULATORY LINE MOST CONSUMERS DON'T KNOW EXISTSThe American Podiatric Medical Association draws a clear distinction between the two products. A genuine custom orthotic is a prescription medical device — fabricated from an individualized cast or 3D scan of a patient's foot following a clinical biomechanical evaluation. Mass-produced arch supports, regardless of how they are marketed at the point of sale, fall into the same product category as inserts sold at grocery and sporting goods stores.The distinction carries direct financial consequences for consumers. Prescription custom orthotics are frequently covered by PPO insurance plans. Retail arch supports even those marketed as "medical-grade" at the register typically are not, leaving consumers to absorb the full cost out of pocket. The contradiction runs deeper. Several retail chains simultaneously describe their products as non-medical in their own published materials, then apply a "medical-grade" label at the point of sale a label that becomes the justification offered when consumers discover the products are non-returnable.According to GoodRx health pricing data, a genuine doctor-prescribed custom orthotic ranges from $300 to $800. Published consumer complaint records document retail "personalized" orthotic packages billed between $1,000 and $2,800.WHAT A CLINICAL ORTHOTIC EVALUATION ACTUALLY INVOLVESAt Corona Foot & Ankle Group, a prescription orthotic begins with a gait analysis, biomechanical examination, in-office X-rays, a lifestyle assessment, and a 3D foot scan a process that, Dr. Amin says, is categorically different from the two-minute floor scanner experience common in retail settings."A real evaluation isn't a sales process. It's a medical one. The orthotic that comes out of it is built around your specific foot structure not a stock size." — Dr. Arti AminDr. Amin has used prescription orthotics , paired with targeted strength training, to reverse surgery recommendations in patients who had never been informed that conservative options were available. Each device carries a six-month adjustment warranty and, for most PPO patients, insurance covers approximately 80 percent of the cost after the deductible.A CONSUMER HEALTH ISSUE BEYOND THE PRICE TAGDr. Amin says the broader concern is that patients managing plantar fasciitis, flat feet, diabetic foot complications, and chronic joint pain may be delaying effective treatment after spending thousands of dollars on products not designed to address their specific condition. "The cost alone sends people in the wrong direction. They spend $1,500 on a retail insert, it doesn't work, and now they believe orthotics don't work — when they never had a real orthotic to begin with." — Dr. Arti AminFor Dr. Amin, the stakes extend beyond correcting a pricing disparity. She says access to properly evaluated, prescription-grade orthotics is a mobility issue one with long-term consequences for quality of life, independent function, and the avoidance of surgical intervention. "If you tell me you can't exercise anymore, I take that very personally. My goal is to get my patients back to the activities they enjoy — without unnecessary procedures and without unnecessary costs." — Dr. Arti AminConsumers with questions about orthotic coverage, eligibility, or clinical evaluation may contact Corona Foot & Ankle Group at coronafootandankle.com or (951) 444-5327.About Corona Foot & Ankle GroupCorona Foot & Ankle Group is a podiatric medicine and surgery practice serving Corona and the greater Inland Empire, California. The practice specializes in biomechanical evaluation, prescription custom orthotics, diabetic foot care, wound care, and foot and ankle surgery. Dr. Arti Amin, D.P.M., FABMSP, FACPM, serves as founder and lead physician, with more than 26 years of clinical experience and 11 years serving the Corona community. Dr. Amin holds a Clinical Assistant Professor appointment in Podiatry at Western University of Health Sciences.1820 Fullerton Ave., Suite 125, Corona, CA 92881 | (951) 444-5327 | coronafootandankle.comAbout Dr. Arti Amin, D.P.M., FABMSP, FACPMDr. Arti Amin is a board-certified podiatrist and the founder of Corona Foot & Ankle Group. She is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry (FABMSP) in the treatment and prevention of diabetic foot ulcers, primary podiatric medicine, and foot and ankle surgery, and is a Fellow of the American College of Podiatric Medicine (FACPM). Dr. Amin earned a bachelor's degree in biology from UC Irvine and her podiatric medical degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine, completing surgical residency training at Bellwood General Hospital and Bellflower Medical Center in California. She has practiced for more than 26 years, the last 11 in the Corona area, and serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Podiatry at Western University of Health Sciences.Media ContactHema DeyPrepared by Iffel International Inc. | iffelinternational.com

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