Iffel International Announces Hema Dey as TruNorth AI Featured Keynote, 50 Founding Leader and Power Contributor

Hema Dey, Forbes Top 5 AI Leader, Bestselling Author of The AI Translator, and Featured Keynote Speaker at the TruNorth AI Leadership Summit, Vancouver, September 9 and 10, 2026.

Forbes AI Leader Hema Dey to Deliver Human-First AI Playbook at North America's Premier Invite-Only Summit — September 9 and 10, Vancouver

The conversation in most boardrooms has been about what AI can do instead of people. The more important conversation is what becomes possible for people when AI handles what was holding them back. ” — Hema Dey

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iffel International Inc. today announced that Hema Dey , Forbes Top 5 AI Leader, Founder and CEO of Iffel International Inc., and Amazon bestselling author of The AI Translator , has been confirmed as a Featured Keynote Speaker at the TruNorth AI Leadership Summit in Vancouver, Canada, taking place September 9 and 10, 2026 at the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre.Dey has also been recognized as one of TruNorth AI's 50 Founding Leaders — the highest distinction awarded by the TruNorth AI Leadership Community, reserved for an elite and permanently capped cohort of AI trailblazers actively shaping the future of human-centric, responsible AI at scale — and has recently earned the designation of Power Contributor within the TruNorth AI ecosystem.Dey will deliver the session titled "From Threat to Translator: The Human-First Playbook for AI at Scale — Ethical Frameworks for AI That Elevate Careers," drawing on the central framework of The AI Translator and her nearly three decades of growing companies domestically and internationally across law, healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services.About the SessionThe session addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing enterprise AI leaders today — how to deploy artificial intelligence at scale while preserving the human judgment, ethical accountability, and career mobility that organizations depend on for long-term growth.Dey's keynote introduces the 4 Vs Framework — Visibility, Validity, Veracity, and Values — as a governance and deployment model for enterprise AI that amplifies human capability rather than replacing it. The session demonstrates how the Translator Archetype — the bridge between human expertise and machine intelligence — is becoming the most critical role in AI-enabled organizations, and how leaders can build that capacity intentionally across their teams.Dey will also examine how the traditional marketing mix — the 4 Ps of Product, Price, Place, and Promotion — fuses with AI-driven strategy in the modern enterprise, offering leaders a practical framework for navigating the intersection of classical business principles and the demands of the AI era."The conversation in most boardrooms has been about what AI can do instead of people," said Dey. "The more important conversation is what becomes possible for people when AI handles what was holding them back. This session is the practical playbook for having that conversation at scale — with the ethical governance framework that makes it stick."About TruNorth AI Leadership SummitThe TruNorth AI Leadership Summit is an invite-only global series for senior AI leaders shaping responsible, sovereign enterprise AI deployment. The North America series opens the global tour in Vancouver, convening 300 senior leaders from enterprise, government, academia, and venture capital — including CIOs, Chief AI Officers, AI founders, policymakers, researchers, and investors. The summit keynote roster includes Tiffani Bova, Chief Strategy and Research Officer at The Futurum Group and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, and Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains and former AWS and IBM executive. Sponsors include TELUS, Microsoft, KPMG, Amazon, and the Government of British Columbia.Book Signing at TruNorthDey will conduct a book signing of The AI Translator at the summit. The AI Translator debuted as the number one Amazon bestseller in Global Marketing, Web Marketing, and E-Commerce on its June 10, 2026 launch date and remains a top new release in Global Marketing.About Hema DeyHema Dey is the Founder and CEO of Iffel International Inc., a Forbes Top 5 AI Leader, Bestselling Author, Fractional CMO, and Chief AI Officer. Born and raised in Malaysia, Dey built her corporate career in the technology sector in New Zealand before founding Iffel International Inc. in 2006. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Lincoln University in Christchurch, New Zealand. Dey is an award winning business strategist, marketer, and business development specialist who has grown companies both domestically in the United States and internationally for the last 30 years, owning her own digital marketing agency for the last 20 years and growing. Iffel International provides strategic planning to help small and mid-sized businesses pivot in the AI era, alongside turnkey deployment of Agentic AI solutions and systems designed for timely execution — enabling companies to adapt, compete, and grow.Event DetailsWHAT: TruNorth AI Leadership Summit — North AmericaWHEN: September 9 and 10, 2026WHERE: Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, CanadaREGISTRATION: trunorthai.ca

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