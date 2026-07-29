Cohn & Swartzon LLP Partner Oz Tannenbaum Expands Personal Injury Mission Across California

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The Irvine Attorney Who Spent Over a Decade Inside the Insurance Defense Machine Now Uses That Knowledge Entirely for Injured Californians Statewide

Every case is different, but every client deserves to know that every reasonable avenue has been explored. My goal is to provide honest advice for the best possible outcome.” — Oz Tannenbaum

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cohn & Swartzon LLP announced the continued statewide expansion of partner Oz Tannenbaum ’s personal injury practice, bringing more than a decade of insurance defense experience to individuals and families pursuing serious injury and wrongful death claims throughout California.Before representing injured plaintiffs, Tannenbaum spent more than 10 years defending insurance companies and their insureds. During that time, he gained firsthand knowledge of how claims are evaluated, investigated, negotiated, and litigated. Since transitioning to plaintiff-side practice in 2017, he has used that experience to advocate exclusively for injured Californians.“I understand how insurance companies evaluate claims because I spent years doing that work,” said Tannenbaum. “Today, I use that knowledge to help my clients identify every available avenue of recovery and pursue the compensation they deserve.”Tannenbaum joined Cohn & Swartzon LLP in 2021 after leading the litigation department at a plaintiff’s personal injury firm for four years. His practice focuses on serious personal injury and wrongful death matters, including motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking accidents, premises liability, dog attacks, and catastrophic injury cases.Throughout his career, Tannenbaum has helped recover millions of dollars on behalf of injured clients. His experience includes matters involving disputed liability, limited insurance coverage, and complex investigations to identify additional sources of recovery. In one case, after an injured client was advised that the at-fault driver’s $100,000 insurance policy represented the full amount available, further investigation resulted in a $725,000 recovery.His approach is shaped by careful preparation, thorough investigation, and a detailed understanding of defense strategy.“Every case is different, but every client deserves to know that every reasonable avenue has been explored,” Tannenbaum said. “My goal is to provide honest advice, prepare every case thoroughly, and advocate for the best possible outcome.”Based in Irvine, Tannenbaum represents clients throughout California, including Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, San Diego County, and the Central Valley.Tannenbaum earned his bachelor’s degree in Finance, Real Estate, and Law from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and his Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, where he participated in the Moot Court Honors Program. He has been recognized by Super Lawyers each year from 2022 through 2026 and is a member of the Orange County Bar Association and the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association.At Cohn & Swartzon LLP, clients work directly with an attorney throughout the life of their case. The firm’s attorneys are committed to providing responsive communication, strategic advocacy, and personalized representation from the initial consultation through resolution.Case results depend on the unique facts and circumstances of each matter. Past results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome in future cases.About Cohn & Swartzon LLPFounded in 2008, Cohn & Swartzon LLP is a California personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in serious injury and wrongful death matters throughout the state. The firm’s practice areas include automobile and trucking accidents, catastrophic injuries, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, dog bites, motorcycle and bicycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, rideshare collisions, premises liability, and mesothelioma and asbestos exposure. The firm offers free consultations, represents clients on a contingency fee basis, and provides services in English and Spanish.

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