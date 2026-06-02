Infometry Partners with dbt Labs to Accelerate AI-Ready Data Transformation

Infometry and dbt Labs partner to deliver scalable analytics engineering and AI-ready data transformation solutions.

Partnering with dbt Labs strengthens our ability to deliver trusted, scalable, and AI-ready data solutions that accelerate enterprise innovation and analytics transformation.” — Padma, Project Manager of Infometry

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infometry , an AI and data solutions company specializing in enterprise modernization and intelligent analytics, today announced its strategic partnership with dbt Labs, the pioneer of analytics engineering and creator of dbt™ (data build tool).The partnership strengthens Infometry’s ability to help enterprises modernize legacy data ecosystems, accelerate cloud transformation initiatives, and build trusted, AI-ready data foundations using modern analytics engineering practices.By combining Infometry’s expertise in AI solutions, data engineering, cloud modernization, and enterprise analytics with dbt Labs’ industry-leading transformation framework, organizations can improve data reliability, governance, operational efficiency, and time-to-insight.Through this partnership, Infometry will help enterprises:--> Modernize analytics and data transformation workflows--> Build scalable and governed cloud data platforms--> Enable AI-ready data architectures--> Improve data quality, observability, and trust--> Accelerate enterprise analytics and self-service reportingAs organizations continue investing in AI, modern data stacks, and cloud-native platforms, the need for reliable and well-modeled data has become critical. Infometry and dbt Labs will work together to help enterprises operationalize trusted data pipelines and accelerate business outcomes through analytics engineering best practices.Infometry continues to expand its strategic partner ecosystem across AI, cloud, data, and analytics technologies to deliver innovative, outcome-driven enterprise solutions for global customers.About Infometry----------------------Infometry is a global AI and data solutions company helping enterprises build intelligent, AI-ready data ecosystems that accelerate innovation and business transformation. With over 16 years of industry expertise and 350+ successful data and AI implementations, Infometry enables organizations to modernize legacy data environments, unify enterprise intelligence, and operationalize AI at scale.The company specializes in analytics engineering, cloud data modernization, enterprise AI, advanced analytics, and Agentic AI solutions, delivering end-to-end transformation services from strategy and architecture to implementation, governance, and optimization. Infometry helps enterprises create scalable, trusted, and high-performance data platforms that support real-time insights and intelligent decision-making.Infometry’s innovation portfolio includes Snowflake Native Apps , 22+ pre-built cloud connectors for Informatica and Snowflake, metadata discovery and cloud data warehouse automation accelerators, and INFOFISCUS Conversa —its conversational intelligence platform for natural language data interaction, AI-powered SQL generation, and intelligent enterprise search.Through strategic technology partnerships and solution accelerators, Infometry continues to help global enterprises accelerate cloud adoption, strengthen data governance, improve analytics reliability, and unlock AI-driven business value.For more information, visit Infometry.About dbt Labs---------------------dbt Labs is the pioneer of analytics engineering and creator of dbt™, enabling data teams to transform data development workflows using software engineering best practices. Thousands of organizations worldwide use dbt Labs to build trusted and scalable analytics platforms.

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