Infometry Launches INFOFISCUS Conversa for macOS to Interact with Enterprise AI Analytics Using Natural Language

Infometry’s native macOS app enables executives to bypass SQL and dashboards, delivering real-time, AI-driven insights via plain-English data conversations.

Business leaders need decisions in minutes, not days. Conversa on macOS removes technical barriers, allowing users to simply ask questions and get instant, decision-ready insights.” — Nag Dinamani, CEO of Infometry Inc.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infometry , a global leader in AI-powered enterprise solutions, today announced the launch of the native macOS version of INFOFISCUS Conversa . This release marks a pivotal shift in business intelligence, moving from static, slow-moving dashboards to real-time, AI-driven data conversations.As enterprises migrate to modern cloud stacks like Snowflake, Databricks, and BigQuery, the "last mile" challenge remains: Decision Velocity. INFOFISCUS Conversa solves this by acting as an on-demand AI Data Scientist, allowing any authorized user to explore complex datasets using natural language.The End of the Dashboard Bottleneck "Business leaders cannot afford to wait days for a report or struggle with complex SQL queries," said Nag Dinamani, CEO of Infometry. "With the native macOS application, we are bringing conversational intelligence directly to the executive suite, enabling data-driven decisions at the speed of thought."Native macOS Integration for the Modern Workforce The macOS version is engineered for high-performance enterprise environments, offering:--> Natural Language to SQL: AI automatically translates plain-English questions into optimized queries.--> Root Cause Discovery: Instantly identify drivers behind revenue shifts or operational anomalies.--> Narrative Insights: Receive contextual, executive-ready summaries alongside visualizations.--> Enterprise-Grade Security: Queries execute directly within the customer’s secure cloud environment, ensuring data never leaves the enterprise perimeter.Availability & Limited Pilot Offer The macOS version of INFOFISCUS Conversa is available immediately. To celebrate the launch, Infometry is offering limited trial licenses for the first ten enterprise partners to accelerate their transition to AI-driven decision support.To request a demo , visit https://www.infometry.net/contact-us/ About Infometry----------------------Infometry is a global data analytics and AI consulting company focused on enabling AI for every enterprise. With over 15 years of industry experience and 350+ successful data and AI implementations, Infometry helps organizations modernize their data ecosystems and operationalize AI to drive intelligent, real-time decision-making.The company delivers end-to-end data and AI transformation services—from strategy and architecture to implementation and optimization—across cloud data platforms, advanced analytics, enterprise intelligence, and Agentic AI solutions. Infometry helps enterprises turn complex data environments into scalable, insight-driven platforms that power business growth.Infometry’s innovation portfolio includes Snowflake Native Apps, 22+ pre-built cloud connectors for Informatica and Snowflake, no-code accelerators for metadata discovery and cloud data warehouse test automation, and INFOFISCUS Conversa, its conversational intelligence platform that enables natural language data queries, SQL generation, and intelligent document search.For more information, visit www.infometry.net Media Contact:----------------------

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