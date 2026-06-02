Thumbay International Pathway Celebrates a Decade and 90 New Doctors at the Convocation

Dr. Thumbay Moideen - Founder President Thumbay Group Along with all the students

Gulf Medical University’s Ajman-to-Poland route enters its tenth year as the program that began with 27 students prepares its next batch

What began as my conviction, that students in the UAE deserved a direct and trusted route to a global medical career.” — Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group

POLAND , LUBLIN, POLAND, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical University of Lublin, Poland hold convocation to honor the students of its Thumbay International Pathway – Poland, the medical route that begins with pre-clinical study in Ajman and ends with a MD degree from the Medical University of Lublin (MUL), Poland The ceremony marks a real milestone. The program is now in its tenth year, and GMU has just enrolled its 10th cohort of students.In 2017, the program was launched as the associate degree in Preclinical Sciences. In 2022, the Commission for Academic Accreditation renewed the program accreditation with a substantive change to a Higher Diploma in Preclinical Sciences (HDPCS), a Level 6 qualification. The model entails three years of pre-clinical study at GMU, followed by transfer to Lublin for three years of clinical training, with the final MD degree awarded by our partner recognized across the European Union. Articulation Agreement has ensured seamless transfer across universities.Since 2017, students from 62 nationalities have enrolled. The first cohort graduated from Lublin in 2023, and the figures have climbed every year since then. That brings the total to 90 doctors who trained in Ajman and earned their degrees in Poland. Today students from more than 45 nationalities are enrolled across the three pre-clinical years at GMU.Leaders from both universities spoke to what the partnership has built. “Every name we read out today began as an application from a student who simply wanted to become a doctor. What this pathway gives them is an honest, direct route from Ajman to a European medical degree. Seeing our tenth cohort arrive, with graduates now practising across the world, tells me we built the right thing.” — Prof Manda Venkataramana, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University “Lublin has trained physicians for eight decades, and our partnership with Gulf Medical University has become one of the most rewarding chapters in that story. The students who arrive from Ajman are well prepared and ready for clinical work from their first day with us. We are proud to call them ours, and prouder still to send them into the world as doctors.” — Prof. Wojeck Zaluska, Rector, Medical University of Lublin, PolandThe ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of the Thumbay Group , whose vision set this pathway in motion. What began as my conviction, that students in the UAE deserved a direct and trusted route to a global medical career.The program has become a trusted route into medicine for students from across the world. The June 2nd convocation celebrates them, their families, and the faculty across two countries who built the path. For mode details visit https://gmu.ac.ae/poland-pathway/

Gulf Medical University

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