Thumbay Group Breaks Ground in Ajman First Private Thumbay Veterinary Hospital & Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine

World-Class Teaching Facilities an 85,000 square foot multi-speciality teaching hospital and College Building. H. E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Court – Government of Ajman, along with Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi lays the foundation for Thumbay Veterinary Hospital, opening a new chapter for animal healthcare and veterinary education

Nearly three decades ago, we built healthcare and education for people. Today, we extend that vision to veterinary care, creating a UAE-based ecosystem for animal healing, learning, and research.” — Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group

AJMAN, AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thumbay Group today broke ground on the UAE’s first private veterinary teaching hospital and college, a project that will care for both small and large animals under one roof and train the next generation of veterinarians on home soil. The ceremony took place at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, who served as Chief Guest, alongside Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group.Until now, advanced veterinary care and formal veterinary education in the UAE have largely depended on public institutions or overseas study. Thumbay Veterinary Hospital and Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine close that gap. The hospital will treat companion animals such as dogs, cats and exotic pets, as well as large animals including horses, camels and livestock. A dedicated teaching farm is planned as the next phase, giving students hands-on training in production animal medicine, herd health and farm management.The college operates under Gulf Medical University (GMU), the flagship academic institution of Thumbay Group. More information on GMU and its admissions process is available at gmu.ac.ae.A new chapter for the UAEDr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, shared the vision behind the project:“When we started Thumbay nearly three decades ago, the goal was simple — bring world-class healthcare and education to the UAE so families would not have to look elsewhere. Today we extend that promise to the animals who share our homes, our farms and our heritage. Thumbay Veterinary Hospital will deliver the same standard of care our human hospitals are known for. The college will give our students a UAE-based pathway into a profession the region urgently needs. The farm will follow soon, completing a true teaching environment from clinic to field.”Prof. Manda Venkataramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, spoke about the academic ambition of the new college:“A veterinary education is only as strong as the cases students learn from. By co-locating the hospital, the college and a working farm, we are giving every student a learning environment that few institutions globally can match. Our curriculum is built around clinical exposure from year one, evidence-based practice, and research that responds to the realities of this region — desert species, working animals, food-producing livestock and the companion animals so beloved by UAE families.”Programs offeredThumbay College of Veterinary Medicine launches with the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) as its flagship program — a comprehensive degree built around clinical exposure, evidence-based practice, and research grounded in regional realities. The curriculum prepares graduates to work across companion animal practice, equine and large animal medicine, food-producing livestock, wildlife, and public health. The college also plans to introduce more short term programs and other programs in the future, Admissions and program details are available at gmu.ac.ae.Training centres and collaboratorsThe college runs in collaboration with a network of veterinary hospitals, specialty centres, research institutions and industry partners across the UAE and internationally. These tie-ups give students rotations across the full spectrum of veterinary practice — from companion animals to falcons, camels, equines and livestock:• Thumbay Veterinary Clinic — in-house clinical training base• Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research — academic and research collaboration• Royal Veterinary College, London — globally recognised veterinary school partnership• Sharjah Equine Hospital, UAE — equine medicine and surgery rotations• Sharjah Falcon Hospital, UAE — avian and falcon medicine, a regional speciality• UAQ Camel Breeding Center, UAE — camel medicine, reproduction and herd health• City Vet Hospital Groups — multi-site companion animal practice exposure• ABC Feed Factory, UAE — animal nutrition and production industry partnership• Don State University, Russia — international academic and research collaborationThe hospital is being built to international standards with dedicated wings for small animal care, large animal care, surgery, diagnostic imaging, intensive care, Laboratory and isolation. A teaching farm with stables, livestock pens and field facilities is planned as a phased addition, ensuring students rotate through the full spectrum of veterinary practice before they graduate.For admissions enquiries, program details and ongoing announcements, visit gmu.ac.ae.

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